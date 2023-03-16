Advanced search
LANXESS AG

(LXS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:06:49 2023-03-16 am EDT
34.77 EUR   -0.23%
Dd : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Anno Borkowsky, buy
EQ
Dd : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Hubert Fink, buy
EQ
Dd : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Pontzen, buy
EQ
DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Anno Borkowsky, buy

03/16/2023 | 10:39am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2023 / 15:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Anno
Last name(s): Borkowsky

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.59 EUR 5575.94 EUR
33.60 EUR 14952.00 EUR
33.61 EUR 19695.46 EUR
33.62 EUR 22727.12 EUR
33.63 EUR 908.01 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.6098 EUR 63858.5300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81615  16.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 046 M 8 479 M 8 479 M
Net income 2022 258 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2022 3 741 M 3 942 M 3 942 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 3 006 M 3 168 M 3 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 13 177
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LANXESS AG
LANXESS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 34,85 €
Average target price 52,19 €
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Dieter Gerriets Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-7.56%3 168
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD24.53%61 552
BASF SE-4.00%41 919
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.15%31 094
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.36%14 176
BRENNTAG SE10.35%10 729