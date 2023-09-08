Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2023 / 19:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Frederique
Last name(s):van Baarle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
27.19 EUR4350.61 EUR
27.20 EUR14960.72 EUR
27.21 EUR21798.18 EUR
27.22 EUR9287.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
27.2071 EUR50396.5300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet:www.lanxess.com

 
85725  08.09.2023 CET/CEST

