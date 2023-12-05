Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.12.2023 / 10:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Zachert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.98 EUR 10088.22 EUR
22.99 EUR 1977.14 EUR
23.00 EUR 1978.00 EUR
23.01 EUR 1978.86 EUR
23.02 EUR 6238.42 EUR
23.03 EUR 35903.77 EUR
23.04 EUR 31080.96 EUR
23.05 EUR 27936.60 EUR
23.06 EUR 7702.04 EUR
23.07 EUR 6136.62 EUR
23.08 EUR 35612.44 EUR
23.09 EUR 1985.74 EUR
23.10 EUR 12959.10 EUR
23.11 EUR 17401.83 EUR
23.12 EUR 1988.32 EUR
23.13 EUR 1457.19 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.0553 EUR 202425.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

87731  05.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1789705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp