

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.12.2023 / 10:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Matthias Last name(s): Zachert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.98 EUR 10088.22 EUR 22.99 EUR 1977.14 EUR 23.00 EUR 1978.00 EUR 23.01 EUR 1978.86 EUR 23.02 EUR 6238.42 EUR 23.03 EUR 35903.77 EUR 23.04 EUR 31080.96 EUR 23.05 EUR 27936.60 EUR 23.06 EUR 7702.04 EUR 23.07 EUR 6136.62 EUR 23.08 EUR 35612.44 EUR 23.09 EUR 1985.74 EUR 23.10 EUR 12959.10 EUR 23.11 EUR 17401.83 EUR 23.12 EUR 1988.32 EUR 23.13 EUR 1457.19 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.0553 EUR 202425.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

05.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

