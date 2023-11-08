Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2023 / 16:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Stratmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.61 EUR 10152.30 EUR
23.67 EUR 37161.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.6571 EUR 47314.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
87087  08.11.2023 CET/CEST

