    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
DGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-

08/20/2021 | 09:01am EDT
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 19 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 
              Kennedyplatz 1 
              50569 Cologne 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lanxess.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1227778 2021-08-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227778&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 7 013 M 8 187 M 8 187 M
Net income 2021 259 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2021 2 106 M 2 458 M 2 458 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 5 074 M 5 929 M 5 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 14 304
Free-Float 93,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 58,76 €
Average target price 71,54 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-6.37%5 929
BASF SE1.24%70 327
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.41%66 681
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.2.55%38 141
ROYAL DSM N.V.28.05%35 985
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG6.56%15 483