LANXESS AG    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/17/2020 | 12:12pm EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-17 / 18:11 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft| 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Kennedyplatz 1            | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |50569                     | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|City:                         |Cologne                   | 
|                              |Germany                   | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77      | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Natural person (first name, surname): Otis Mason Hawkins| 
|Date of birth: 10 March 1948                            | 
+--------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|15 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|             |% of voting|% of voting|  Total of| Total number| 
|             |     rights|     rights| both in %|    of voting| 
|             |attached to|    through|   (7.a. +|       rights| 
|             |     shares|instruments|     7.b.)|  pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|  (total of|          | Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|    7.b.1 +|          |             | 
|             |           |     7.b.2)|          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|New          |     2.82 %|     0.00 %|    2.82 %|     87447852| 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|Previous     |     3.58 %|        0 %|    3.58 %|            /| 
|notification |           |           |          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0005470405|          0|     2466162|     0.00 %|      2.82 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        2466162         |         2.82 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |         |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ 
|Name                  |% of voting|% of voting|  Total of both| 
|                      | rights (if|     rights|(if at least 5%| 
|                      |at least 3%|    through|       or more)| 
|                      |   or more)|instruments|               | 
|                      |           |     (if at|               | 
|                      |           |least 5% or|               | 
|                      |           |      more)|               | 
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ 
|Otis Mason Hawkins    |          %|          %|              %| 
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ 
|Southeastern Asset    |          %|          %|              %| 
|Management Inc.       |           |           |               | 
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|16 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 
          Kennedyplatz 1 
          50569 Cologne 
          Germany 
Internet: www.lanxess.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156017 2020-12-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

