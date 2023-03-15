Advanced search
    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:34:05 2023-03-15 am EDT
37.66 EUR   -4.15%
03:50aJefferies leaves Lanxess at 'Buy' - Target 43 euros
DP
03:26aLANXESS AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:20aSaltigo : Record sales of insect repellent active ingredient
PU
Jefferies leaves Lanxess at 'Buy' - Target 43 euros

03/15/2023 | 03:50am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on Lanxess at "buy" with a price target of 43 euros after figures. Fourth-quarter operating profit (Ebitda) missed its forecast but slightly beat the consensus estimate, analyst Chris Counihan wrote in an initial assessment available Wednesday. The chemical company's outlook for 2023 was slightly better than he and the market expected, he added./edh/mis

Original study release date: 03/15/2023 / 02:30 / ET

First disclosure of the original study: 03/15/2023 / 02:30 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 046 M 8 624 M 8 624 M
Net income 2022 258 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 3 741 M 4 010 M 4 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 3 389 M 3 632 M 3 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 13 177
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LANXESS AG
LANXESS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 39,29 €
Average target price 52,29 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Dieter Gerriets Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG4.22%3 632
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD25.79%61 834
BASF SE0.03%43 786
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.2.43%31 740
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.10%14 170
BRENNTAG SE14.37%11 186