Jefferies leaves Lanxess at 'Buy' - Target 43 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on Lanxess at "buy" with a price target of 43 euros after figures. Fourth-quarter operating profit (Ebitda) missed its forecast but slightly beat the consensus estimate, analyst Chris Counihan wrote in an initial assessment available Wednesday. The chemical company's outlook for 2023 was slightly better than he and the market expected, he added./edh/mis

Original study release date: 03/15/2023 / 02:30 / ET

First disclosure of the original study: 03/15/2023 / 02:30 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------