Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LANXESS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LANXESS AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating

08/13/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about LANXESS AG
06:08aLANXESS AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/12LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
PU
08/12DGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
08/12DGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
08/12DGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
08/12DGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section ..
DJ
08/12LANXESS AG : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/11LANXESS : expands capacity for light-color sulfur carriers; Production capacity ..
AQ
08/11LANXESS : raises guidance for fiscal 2021 again
PU
08/11SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND EA : LANXESS raises guidance for fiscal 2021 a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANXESS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 988 M 8 200 M 8 200 M
Net income 2021 259 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2021 2 165 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 5 219 M 6 123 M 6 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 14 159
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart LANXESS AG
Duration : Period :
LANXESS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 60,44 €
Average target price 70,54 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-3.70%6 123
BASF SE6.23%74 088
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.58%68 331
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.69%40 798
ROYAL DSM N.V.24.82%35 217
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG10.49%16 118