LANXESS AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
November 14, 2023 at 07:12 am EST
Share
DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.86 EUR
|-0.17%
|+7.71%
|-36.63%
|01:12pm
|LANXESS AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
|ZD
|01:06pm
|LANXESS AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|LANXESS AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
|ZD
|LANXESS AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|German chemicals lobby sees no turnaround for sector by year's end
|RE
|Chemical industry treading water - no trend reversal in sight
|DP
|LANXESS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|LANXESS AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|LANXESS AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|LANXESS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
|ZD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15
|DP
|Lanxess with high quarterly loss - nevertheless strong share price recovery
|DP
|Lanxess investors look past quarterly loss - cash flow praise
|DP
|LANXESS AG : UBS remains Neutral
|ZD
|LANXESS AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
|LANXESS AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|LANXESS AG : Buy rating from Baader Bank
|ZD
|Transcript : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
|CI
|WDH: Chemicals group Lanxess with high loss in the third quarter
|DP
|LANXESS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|Lanxess Q3 sales drop below analyst expectations
|RE
|Industrial union IGBCE demonstrates for bridge electricity price
|DP
|LANXESS AG : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Habeck holds out the prospect of a quick solution for cheaper electricity
|DP
|LANXESS AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.11.2023 - 15:15
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-36.90%
|2 207 M $
|+48.72%
|63 428 M $
|-0.15%
|29 471 M $
|-4.77%
|14 840 M $
|+23.44%
|11 566 M $
|+5.84%
|11 234 M $
|+7.55%
|9 158 M $
|-5.65%
|9 107 M $
|+40.79%
|9 079 M $
|+1.91%
|8 317 M $