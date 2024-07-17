LANXESS AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. It specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Its business activities are divided into four segments: Specialty Additives, responsible for manufacture of additives for the rubber and paint industries, among others; Advanced Intermediates, focused on the development of intermediates for the agricultural, plastics, chemicals, consumer goods, construction, tire and automotive industries, among others; Performance Chemicals, which offers material protection products, inorganic pigments, finishing agents for the leather industry and resins for water treatment, among others, and Engineering Materials, which produces technical plastics, glass fibers, fiber composites and elastomers on a urethane basis for application in the automotive, electronics and electrical engineering industries. It operates around 60 production sites worldwide.

Sector Diversified Chemicals