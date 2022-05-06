Log in
    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 11:54:01 am EDT
35.69 EUR   +0.98%
LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
LANXESS AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
LANXESS makes strong start to fiscal year 2022
AQ
LANXESS AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

05/06/2022 | 11:28am EDT
In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 998 M 9 453 M 9 453 M
Net income 2022 321 M 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2022 3 294 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,55x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 3 048 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 13 925
Free-Float 93,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 35,34 €
Average target price 62,83 €
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-35.16%3 202
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-10.17%57 020
BASF-22.99%45 154
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-18.12%33 634
SASOL LIMITED50.92%15 303
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.51%15 292