LANXESS AG    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical

02/13/2021 | 06:45pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical

14-Feb-2021 / 00:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc according to Art. 17 paragraph 1 MMVO

LANXESS signs contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical

Cologne, February 14, 2021 - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS signed an agreement to acquire US-based Emerald Kalama Chemical from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Emerald Kalama Chemical is one of the leading global manufacturers of specialty chemicals especially for the consumer segment.

Emerald Kalama employs worldwide approximately 500 employees and runs three production sites. The company reported 2020 sales of around USD 425 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of approximately USD 90 million. Around 45 percent of its turnover is generated in North America.

The enterprise value amounts to USD 1,075 million. The transaction will be financed by LANXESS existing liquidity. Closing of the transaction is anticipated in the second half of 2021 and subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.

By acquiring Emerald Kalama Chemical, LANXESS strengthens its specialty chemical portfolio especially in the Consumer Protection segment and would materially expand into the growth markets food and animal nutrition.

Cologne, February 14, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.


Contact:
André Simon

LANXESS AG
Head of Investor Relations

Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln, Deutschland
Telefon: +49 221 8885-3494
Fax: +49 221 8885-4944
E-Mail: andre.simon@lanxess.com

14-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 8885-3494
Fax: +49 (0)221 8885-4944
E-mail: ir@lanxess.com
Internet: www.lanxess.com
ISIN: DE0005470405
WKN: 547040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167850

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167850  14-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167850&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 087 M 7 377 M 7 377 M
Net income 2020 890 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net Debt 2020 1 366 M 1 655 M 1 655 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 5 248 M 6 361 M 6 360 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 351
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS AG-3.15%6 361
BASF SE3.24%74 382
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.36%72 378
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.0.51%38 365
ROYAL DSM N.V.3.23%29 872
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION12.28%15 653
