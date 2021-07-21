Log in
    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(LXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/21/2021 | 03:16am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.07.2021 / 09:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jul 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.24 % 0.00 % 5.24 % 87447852
Previous notification 3.03 % 0.00 % 3.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 4584206 0 % 5.24 %
Total 4584206 5.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 5.13 % % 5.13 %
- % % %
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 5.13 % % 5.13 %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital International, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 5.13 % % 5.13 %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital International Limited % % %
- % % %
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 5.13 % % 5.13 %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital International Sarl % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 Jul 2021


21.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1220241  21.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220241&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 635 M 7 806 M 7 806 M
Net income 2021 275 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M 2 159 M 2 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 5 119 M 6 023 M 6 022 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 14 159
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 59,28 €
Average target price 69,91 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-5.54%6 018
BASF SE1.05%72 454
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-3.77%70 101
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.66%40 730
ROYAL DSM N.V.16.41%32 146
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.28%15 628