LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/14/2023 | 10:55am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.06.2023 / 16:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code:
50569
City:
Cologne Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
New Perspective Fund SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jun 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
15.32 %
0.03 %
15.35 %
86346303
Previous notification
14.43 %
0.93 %
15.35 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405
0
13228239
0 %
15.32 %
Total
13228239
15.32 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock
Physical settlement
25538
0.03 %
Total
25538
0.03 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
%
Capital Research and Management Company
15.14 %
%
15.17 %
-
%
%
%
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
%
Capital Research and Management Company
15.14 %
%
15.17 %
Capital Group International, Inc.
%
%
%
Capital International Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
%
Capital Research and Management Company
15.14 %
%
15.17 %
Capital Group International, Inc.
%
%
%
Capital International Sarl
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
%
Capital Research and Management Company
15.14 %
%
15.17 %
Capital Group International, Inc.
%
%
%
Capital International, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13 Jun 2023
14.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com