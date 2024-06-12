LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 12, 2024 at 05:16 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.06.2024 / 11:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code:
50569
City:
Cologne Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.57 %
12.37 %
12.94 %
86346303
Previous notification
0.56 %
12.19 %
12.75 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405
0
492848
0 %
0.57 %
Total
492848
0.57 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
2899816
3.36 %
Right Of Use
Open
2734791
3.17 %
Total
5634607
6.53 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
327203
0.38 %
Swap
05.06.2034
Cash
4718536
5.46 %
Total
5045739
5.84 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
7.13 %
7.13 %
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
5.00 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10 Jun 2024
LANXESS AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. It specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Its business activities are divided into four segments: Specialty Additives, responsible for manufacture of additives for the rubber and paint industries, among others; Advanced Intermediates, focused on the development of intermediates for the agricultural, plastics, chemicals, consumer goods, construction, tire and automotive industries, among others; Performance Chemicals, which offers material protection products, inorganic pigments, finishing agents for the leather industry and resins for water treatment, among others, and Engineering Materials, which produces technical plastics, glass fibers, fiber composites and elastomers on a urethane basis for application in the automotive, electronics and electrical engineering industries. It operates around 60 production sites worldwide.