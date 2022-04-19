Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LANXESS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/19 02:41:28 pm EDT
36.80 EUR   +4.32%
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Strong start into the year - first quarter 2022 expected to exceed market expectations

04/19/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Strong start into the year - first quarter 2022 expected to exceed market expectations

19-Apr-2022 / 20:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc according to Art. 17 paragraph 1 MMVO

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Strong start into the year - first quarter 2022 expected to exceed market expectations

- Growth of EBITDA pre exceptionals of 32 percent expected compared to prior-year quarter

- Expected EBITDA pre exceptionals of EUR 320 million around 7 percent above average market expectations

- Sales expected to increase by 44 percent compared to prior-year quarter

- Expected sales of EUR 2.432 billion exceed average market expectations by 8.5 percent

Cologne, April 19, 2022 - Specialty chemicals group LANXESS expects both EBITDA pre exceptionals and sales for Q1 2022 to be significantly above average market expectations and the prior-year result.

EBITDA pre exceptionals for Q1 2022 is expected to be EUR 320 million, exceeding average market expectations of EUR 300 million (Vara consensus) by around 7 percent.

Sales for Q1 2022 are expected to be EUR 2.432 billion, exceeding average market expectations of EUR 2.241 billion (Vara consensus) by 8.5 percent.

In the prior-year quarter, LANXESS achieved sales of EUR 1.693 billion and EBITDA pre exceptionals of EUR 242 million. The expected sales for the first quarter of 2022 thus represent an increase of 44 percent over the prior-year quarter; the EBITDA pre exceptionals expected for Q1 2022 is 32 percent higher than in the prior-year quarter.

LANXESS will report its final results for Q1 2022 on May 5, 2022. All figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited.

Cologne, April 19, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.


Contact:
André Simon
LANXESS AG
Head of Investor Relations

Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln, Deutschland
Telefon: +49 221 8885-3494
Fax: +49 221 8885-4944
E-Mail: andre.simon@lanxess.com

19-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 8885-3494
Fax: +49 (0)221 8885-4944
E-mail: ir@lanxess.com
Internet: www.lanxess.com
ISIN: DE0005470405
WKN: 547040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1330415

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1330415  19-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1330415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
