At €181 million, the operating result before depreciation, amortization, write-downs and reversals (EBITDA), pre exceptionals in the second quarter of 2024 was €74 million higher than the prior-year quarter's figure of €107 million. Our Advanced Intermediates and Specialty Additives segments enjoyed a very positive business performance and benefited, for instance, from an improved cost situation compared to the previous year, which was negatively influenced by active inventory management in the previous year. In addition, earnings

Order book status Most of our business is not subject to long-term agreements on fixed volumes or prices. Instead, our business is characterized by long-standing relationships with customers and revolving master agreements. Our activities are focused on demand-driven orders with relatively short lead times, which do not provide a basis for long-term,forward-looking statements about our capacity utilization or volumes. Our business is managed primarily on the basis of regular Group-wide forecasts with respect to the Group's operating target. Any disclosure of the Group's order book status at a given reporting date therefore would not be indicative of the Group's short or medium-term earning power. For this reason, no such disclosure is made in this report. Gross profit The cost of sales decreased by 10.4% quarter on quarter, to €1,314 million. In the prior-year quarter, it amounted to €1,467 million. The decline essentially resulted from lower purchase prices for raw materials and energy and an improved cost situation, partly as a result of better capacity utilization

and higher costs in the previous year on account of the massive reduction in our inventory levels. The savings under the FORWARD! action plan also resulted in lower production costs. Changes in exchange rates had a slightly positive effect. Gross profit was €364 million, up €53 million or 17.0% from the prior-year quarter. In particular, our improved cost position, also as a result of active inventory management in the previous year, higher capacity utilization and savings under the FORWARD! action plan, had a positive effect on earnings performance. Lower selling prices, due to lower purchase prices for raw materials and energy, resulted in a negative earnings contribution. The change in exchange rates had a negligible impact on gross profit. The gross margin of 21.7% was significantly higher than the previous year's figure of 17.5%. In the first half of the year, the cost of sales was down by 9.9%, from €2,930 million in the previous year, at €2,641 million. Gross profit declined year on year by €103 million, or 13.8%, to €644 million. The decline in earnings resulted in particular from lower selling prices and volumes on account of lower prices for raw materials and energy. The gross margin of 19.6% was below the previous year's figure of 20.3%.