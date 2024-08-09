2024
Half-Year Financial Report
January 1 to June 30, 2024
CONTENTS
- LANXESS Group Key Data
- LANXESS on the Capital Market
- Interim Group Management Report as of June 30, 2024
- Group Structure and Business Activity
- Economic Environment and Business Development
- Business Development by Region
10 Segment Information
- Notes on EBIT and EBITDA (Pre Exceptionals)
- Statement of Financial Position and Financial Condition
- Future Prospects, Opportunities and Risks
Condensed Consolidated Interim
18 Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024
- Statement of Financial Position LANXESS Group
- Income Statement LANXESS Group
- Statement of Comprehensive Income LANXESS Group
- Statement of Changes in Equity LANXESS Group
- Statement of Cash Flows LANXESS Group
- Segment and Region Data
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim
24 Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024
- Events after the Reporting Period
- Responsibility Statement
-
Review Report
Financial Calendar/Masthead/Contacts
LANXESS Group Key Data
€ million
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Sales
1,778
1,678
Gross profit
311
364
Gross profit margin
17.5%
21.7%
EBITDA pre exceptionals1)
107
181
EBITDA margin pre exceptionals1)
6.0%
10.8%
EBITDA1)
81
169
EBIT pre exceptionals1)
(29)
42
EBIT1)
(56)
28
EBIT margin1)
(3.1)%
1.7%
Net income (loss)2)
1,208
(16)
from continuing operations
(145)
(16)
from discontinued operations2)
1,353
-
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
86,346,303
86,346,303
Earnings per share (€)2)
13.99
(0.19)
from continuing operations
(1.68)
(0.19)
from discontinued operations2)
15.67
-
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (€)3)
(0.19)
0.60
Cash flow from operating activities - continuing operations
67
145
Depreciation and amortization
137
141
Cash outflows for capital expenditures
67
62
Total assets
Equity (including non-controlling interests)
Equity ratio4)
Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits
Net financial liabilities5)
Employees (as of June 30)
Change %
H1 2023
H1 2024
(5.6)
3,677
3,285
17.0
747
644
20.3%
19.6%
69.2
296
282
8.1%
8.6%
> 100
252
252
> 100
24
4
> 100
(22)
(29)
(0.6)%
(0.9)%
< (100)
1,164
(114)
89.0
(135)
(114)
(100.0)
1,299
-
-
86,346,303
86,346,303
< (100)
13.48
(1.32)
88.7
(1.56)
(1.32)
(100.0)
15.04
-
> 100
0.44
0.51
> 100
238
97
2.9
274
281
(7.5)
126
101
9,6656)
9,689
4,5076)
4,563
46.6%6)
47.1%
4986)
433
2,4986)
2,547
12,8496)
12,453
Change %
(10.7)
(13.8)
(4.7)
-
(83.3)
(31.8)
< (100)
15.6
(100.0)
-
< (100)
15.4
(100.0)
15.9
(59.2)
2.6
(19.8)
0.2
1.2
(13.1)
2.0
(3.1)
- EBIT: earnings before interest and taxes.
EBIT pre exceptionals: EBIT disregarding exceptional charges and income.
EBIT margin: EBIT in relation to sales.
EBITDA: EBIT before depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, less reversals of impairment charges on property, plant, equipment and intangible assets.
EBITDA pre exceptionals: EBITDA disregarding exceptional charges and income.
EBITDA margin pre exceptionals: EBITDA pre exceptionals in relation to sales. Please see "Notes on EBIT and EBITDA (Pre Exceptionals)" for details.
- Prior-yearfigures restated.
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations: earnings per share from continuing operations disregarding exceptional charges and income, amortization of intangible assets and attributable tax effects and income from investments accounted for using the equity method.
See "Net income/earnings per share/adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations" for details.
- Equity ratio: equity in relation to total assets.
- Net financial liabilities: sum of current and non-current financial liabilities (adjusted for liabilities for accrued interest) less cash, cash equivalents and near-cash assets. See "Statement of Financial Position and Financial Condition" for details.
- As of December 31, 2023.
1
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
Contents
LANXESS ON THE
CAPITAL MARKET
The first half of 2024 was a challenging time for LANXESS's shares. While the downturn in demand is past the worst, the anticipated recovery is expected to be merely moderate, in line with other European and, above all, German chemical companies. Also, an inventory reduction process by customers in the agrochemicals sector, which began in the final quarter of 2023 and is still ongoing, weighed on expectations for the first half of 2024.
Stock Performance vs. Indices
%
LANXESS share
120
DAX
MDAX
100
FTSEurofirst 300 Eurozone
Chemicals
80
60
Dec. 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
LANXESS announced its results for fiscal year 2023 in March. As anticipated, its figures were significantly below the level of the previous year, though debt was reduced considerably, by 35%. Above all, this was thanks to the successful reduction of net working capital and the associated generation of a strong free cash flow. As a result, the share price recovered after the reporting was released, but proved unable to maintain this trend.
In May, LANXESS communicated its figures for the first quarter of 2024, also taking the opportunity to refine its guidance for 2024 EBITDA pre exceptionals to an increase of between 10%
performed negatively and was down by 4% in the first half of the year. The DAX ended the period up by 9%, thereby performing significantly better than the MDAX, which put up a loss of 7%.
On July 17, 2024, LANXESS published an ad-hoc disclosure on the anticipated EBITDA pre exceptionals for the second quarter of 2024, which came to €181 million and was thus considerably higher than the market expectations at that time. Earnings were influenced by higher capacity utilization rates after the significant intentional reduction of inventories in the previous year. In addition, structural measures as part of the FORWARD!
action plan resulted in another positive contribution to earnings. The share price rose significantly after this disclosure, posting an increase of around 20%.
This year's Annual Stockholders' Meeting was held in virtual form on May 24, 2024. The stockholders approved the Board of Management and Supervisory Board's dividend proposal of €0.10 per share for fiscal year 2023. In view of the weak business performance in 2023, the reduction of the dividend had previously been proposed with the publication of the figures for the third quarter of 2023.
and 20% on the €512 million reported for fiscal year 2023. Nevertheless, the shares lost their previous gains and the share price trended downwards until the end of the first half of the year. This trend was also seen, albeit to a lesser extent, in the FTSEurofirst 300 Eurozone Chemicals benchmark index and the MDAX.
LANXESS's shares ended the first half of the year at a price of €22.98, a drop of 19% as against the end of the previous year. The FTSEurofirst 300 Chemicals benchmark index likewise
LANXESS Stock
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Capital stock/no. of shares1)
€/no. of shares
86,346,303
86,346,303
86,346,303
Market capitalization1)
€ billion
2.45
2.14
1.98
High/low (closing price) for the period
€
28.81/20.56
28.25/22.84
28.64/21.53
Closing price1)
€
28.37
24.81
22.98
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2)
€
(0.30)
(0.09)
0.60
- End of quarter.
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations: earnings per share from continuing operations disregarding exceptional charges and income, amortization of intangible assets and attributable tax effects and income from investments accounted for using the equity method.
2
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
Contents
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
- Sustainable savings through structural measures of the FORWARD! action plan realized
- Higher sales volumes in almost all businesses, though sales were lower in all segments year on year in second quarter due to prices
- EBITDA pre exceptionals up significantly year on year, at €181 million
- EBITDA margin pre exceptionals rises to 10.8%
- Positive free cash flow of €83 million in second quarter
- Debt further reduced compared to previous quarter
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of €0.60 in second quarter after minus €0.19 in previous year
- Guidance for fiscal year 2024: EBITDA pre exceptionals to increase by 10-20% compared to €512 million in previous year
GROUP STRUCTURE AND
BUSINESS ACTIVITY
Legal structure
LANXESS AG is the parent company of the LANXESS Group and functions largely as a management holding company. LANXESS Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of LANXESS AG and in turn controls the other subsidiaries and affiliates in Germany and abroad.
A list of the principal direct and indirect subsidiaries of LANXESS AG and a description of the Group's management and control organization are provided on page 97 of the Annual Report 2023 and in the "Companies consolidated" section of the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of June 30, 2024.
Material changes in the business organization and the Group portfolio
LANXESS is counteracting the weak global economy in the chemical industry and the continuing tense economic situation with its FORWARD! action plan initiated in the previous year. Specific structural measures were initiated to reduce costs permanently by €150 million by 2025. In addition to reducing the workforce by around 870 jobs worldwide and sharpening the business models, the plan is to improve market access. This is intended to strengthen LANXESS's businesses in the long term in order to increase the earnings level and permanently improve the earnings margin.
On April 1, 2023, LANXESS and Advent International ("Advent") had established Envalior, a company for high-performance engineering polymers. Envalior combines the Engineering Materials business of the Dutch group Royal DSM with LANXESS's former High Performance Materials business unit. LANXESS currently holds 40.94% of the new company. Since the second quarter of 2023, the minority interest in Envalior GmbH, Cologne, Germany, has been included in the LANXESS consolidated financial statements. The value of the investment accounted for using the equity method came to €691 million as of June 30, 2024. Prior to being incorporated in Envalior in the previous year, the High Performance Materials business unit was reported as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5.
3
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
Contents
ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Business conditions
General economic situation
In the second quarter, the global economy grew by 2.6% compared to the prior-year quarter. The Asia-Pacific region saw particularly strong growth of 4.0%, while the growth rates in EMEA and the Americas were below the global average at 1.1% and 2.5%, respectively.
Evolution of major industries
Despite a slight recovery, the global chemical industry fell short of expectations in the second quarter with low growth of 2.2%. Global automotive production was down 3.1% year on year in the reporting period. The construction industry posted a moderate increase of 1.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The overall agrochemicals market fell short of expectations. The food, electrical, and consumer staples industries grew in line with our expectations.
Sales
Sales of the LANXESS Group in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to €1,678 million, down €100 million or 5.6% from the previous year's figure. In the same quarter of the previous year, sales amounted to €1,778 million. Overall, lower selling prices led to a decline in sales of 5.7%, mostly on account of lower costs for raw materials and energy. Sales volumes were virtually stable, with a change of 0.1%, while eight out of our ten business units reported an increase in volume. However, weak demand from agrochemicals almost entirely overshadowed the positive stimulus from other industries. Demand has recovered slightly on some markets since the end of the first quarter. Changes in exchange rates had no appreciable impact on sales performance at Group level.
In the first six months of fiscal year 2024, sales decreased by €392 million, or 10.7%, to €3,285 million. In the previous year, half-year sales amounted to €3,677 million. The reduction in sales prices, which was partly driven by raw material and energy prices, had a negative impact on sales in the first half of this year as well. Also, reduced volumes due to lower demand led to a decline in sales. However, demand picked up in the first half of the year compared to the end of the previous year. Exchange rate developments reduced sales only slightly. Adjusted for currency effects, the LANXESS Group reported a decline of 10.3% in operational sales in the first half of the year.
Effects on Sales
%
Q2 2024
H1 2024
Price
(5.7)
(7.5)
Volume
0.1
(2.8)
Currency
0.0
(0.4)
(5.6)
(10.7)
In a persistently weak global economic environment, the Consumer Protection and Specialty Additives segments reported lower sales than in the previous year, in both the second quarter and in the first six months, due to price and volume effects. The Advanced Intermediates segment increased its sales volumes in both the first quarter and the first six months. However, this failed to offset the effect of lower selling prices driven by raw material prices, meaning that sales declined overall. The sales reported in "All other segments," which essentially relate to the business of the Urethane Systems business unit, were higher than the figures for the previous year. Please see the following table and "Segment Information" for details.
4
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
Contents
Sales by Segment
Proportion
Proportion
of Group
of Group
€ million
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Change %
sales %
H1 2023
H1 2024
Change %
sales %
Consumer Protection
604
561
(7.1)
33.4
1,251
1,070
(14.5)
32.6
Specialty Additives
620
568
(8.4)
33.8
1,284
1,134
(11.7)
34.5
Advanced Intermediates
484
478
(1.2)
28.5
1,000
943
(5.7)
28.7
All other segments
70
71
1.4
4.2
142
138
(2.8)
4.2
1,778
1,678
(5.6)
100.0
3,677
3,285
(10.7)
100.0
EBITDA Pre Exceptionals and
Operating Result (EBIT)
At €181 million, the operating result before depreciation, amortization, write-downs and reversals (EBITDA), pre exceptionals in the second quarter of 2024 was €74 million higher than the prior-year quarter's figure of €107 million. Our Advanced Intermediates and Specialty Additives segments enjoyed a very positive business performance and benefited, for instance, from an improved cost situation compared to the previous year, which was negatively influenced by active inventory management in the previous year. In addition, earnings
Order book status
Most of our business is not subject to long-term agreements on fixed volumes or prices. Instead, our business is characterized by long-standing relationships with customers and revolving master agreements. Our activities are focused on demand-driven orders with relatively short lead times, which do not provide a basis for long-term,forward-looking statements about our capacity utilization or volumes. Our business is managed primarily on the basis of regular Group-wide forecasts with respect to the Group's operating target.
Any disclosure of the Group's order book status at a given reporting date therefore would not be indicative of the Group's short or medium-term earning power. For this reason, no such disclosure is made in this report.
Gross profit
The cost of sales decreased by 10.4% quarter on quarter, to €1,314 million. In the prior-year quarter, it amounted to €1,467 million. The decline essentially resulted from lower purchase prices for raw materials and energy and an improved cost situation, partly as a result of better capacity utilization
and higher costs in the previous year on account of the massive reduction in our inventory levels. The savings under the FORWARD! action plan also resulted in lower production costs. Changes in exchange rates had a slightly positive effect. Gross profit was €364 million, up €53 million or 17.0% from the prior-year quarter. In particular, our improved cost position, also as a result of active inventory management in the previous year, higher capacity utilization and savings under the FORWARD! action plan, had a positive effect on earnings performance. Lower selling prices, due to lower purchase prices for raw materials and energy, resulted in a negative earnings contribution. The change in exchange rates had a negligible impact on gross profit. The gross margin of 21.7% was significantly higher than the previous year's figure of 17.5%.
In the first half of the year, the cost of sales was down by 9.9%, from €2,930 million in the previous year, at €2,641 million. Gross profit declined year on year by €103 million, or 13.8%, to €644 million. The decline in earnings resulted in particular from lower selling prices and volumes on account of lower prices for raw materials and energy. The gross margin of 19.6% was below the previous year's figure of 20.3%.
were positively affected by higher capacity utilization due to an improvement in demand. The Consumer Protection segment reported a slight decrease in earnings, in particular as a result of weak demand and therefore lower volumes triggered by an inventory reduction process along the agrochemical value chains. At segment level, however, this effect was almost compensated by a recovery in demand on other markets. The savings under the FORWARD! action plan had a positive effect on earnings performance in all segments. All segments reported lower procurement prices for raw materials and energy, which resulted in lower selling prices. Please see the table below and "Segment Information" for details on the individual segments.
Cost savings under the FORWARD! action plan had a positive impact on virtually all functional cost areas. In addition, selling and distribution expenses decreased by 4.2% compared to the value in the same quarter of the previous year, in particular due to lower freight rates, and amounted to €230 million. Research and development costs amounted to €27 million compared to €25 million in the prior-year period, while general administrative expenses declined to €63 million after €71 million in the prior- year period as a result of savings under the FORWARD! action
5
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
Contents
plan. The Group EBITDA margin pre exceptionals climbed to 10.8%, against 6.0% in the prior-year quarter.
Group EBITDA pre exceptionals amounted to €282 million in the first half of the year, €14 million lower than the previous year's figure of €296 million. In the first half of the year, all segments reported lower purchase prices for raw materials and energy, which resulted in lower selling prices. Earnings were down in the Consumer Protection and Specialty Additives segments. In particular, lower sales volumes due to weak economic demand in agrochemicals were a contributing factor within this development. Our Advanced Intermediates segment reported a positive earnings performance as a result of the improved demand and cost situation. Savings under the FORWARD! action plan also had a positive effect in all segments. Changes in exchange rates likewise had a slightly positive effect at Group level. Essentially as a result of lower freight rates, selling expenses declined by €63 million year on year to €453 million. Research and development costs amounted to €55 million compared to €52 million in the prior-year period, while general
administrative expenses declined by €11 million to €131 million as a result of savings under the FORWARD! action plan.
The Group operating result (EBIT) amounted to €28 million in the second quarter. In the same quarter of the previous year, Group EBIT amounted to €56 million. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment increased by €4 million or 2.9% to €141 million. The depreciation, amortization and write-downs include write-downs of €2 million. Write-downs of €1 million were recognized in the prior-year quarter. The negative exceptionals of €14 million included in the other operating result for the reporting quarter had a total impact on EBITDA of €12 million and related to expenses as part of the FORWARD! action plan as well as expenses in connection with strategic IT projects, digitalization projects and M&A activities. In the prior-year quarter, negative exceptional items of €27 million were incurred, €26 million of which impacted EBITDA. Please see "Notes on EBIT and EBITDA (Pre Exceptionals)" for details.
In the first half of the year, LANXESS generated EBIT of minus €29 million, compared to minus €22 million a year earlier. Depreciation on property, plant and equipment and amortization on intangible assets rose by €7 million, from €274 million to €281 million. The depreciation, amortization and write-downs of the first half of this year and of the previous year include write- downs of €3 million in both cases. Net negative exceptional items of €33 million included in other operating income and expenses for the first half of the year affected EBITDA by a total of €30 million and, here too, essentially related to expenses under the FORWARD! action plan and in connection with strategic IT projects, digitalization projects and M&A activities. In the prior-year period, net negative exceptional items of €46 million were incurred, €44 million of which impacted EBITDA. Please see "Notes on EBIT and EBITDA (Pre Exceptionals)" for details.
EBITDA Pre Exceptionals by Segment
€ million
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Change %
H1 2023
H1 2024
Change %
Consumer Protection
82
80
(2.4)
176
129
(26.7)
Specialty Additives
37
70
89.2
135
118
(12.6)
Advanced Intermediates
23
58
> 100
67
95
41.8
All other segments
(35)
(27)
22.9
(82)
(60)
26.8
107
181
69.2
296
282
(4.7)
6
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
Contents
Reconciliation of EBITDA Pre Exceptionals to EBIT
€ million
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Change %
H1 2023
H1 2024
Change %
EBITDA pre exceptionals
107
181
69.2
296
282
(4.7)
Depreciation and amortization
(137)
(141)
(2.9)
(274)
(281)
(2.6)
Exceptional items in EBITDA
(26)
(12)
53.8
(44)
(30)
31.8
Operating result (EBIT)
(56)
28
> 100
(22)
(29)
(31.8)
with the formation of Envalior. In the prior-year quarter, minus €145 million of the net income of €1,208 million was attributable to continuing operations, and €1,353 million was attributable to the discontinued operations of the High Performance Materials business unit. Net income had amounted to €1,164 million in the first half of the previous year. Continuing operations accounted for net income of minus €135 million while a figure of €1,299 million related to discontinued operations. Due to the retrospective adjustments to Envalior's opening statement of
Financial result
The financial result amounted to minus €40 million in the second quarter of 2024. In the prior-year quarter, the financial result was minus €101 million. Income from the investment accounted for using the equity method in Envalior GmbH, Cologne, Germany, and in Viance LLC, Wilmington, U.S., amounted to minus €27 million in total after minus €78 million in the previous year. The net interest result was minus €11 million, compared to minus €14 million in the prior-year quarter. The other financial result was minus €2 million, compared to minus €9 million in the prior-year quarter.
The financial result for the first half of 2024 was minus €102 million, against minus €122 million a year earlier. Income from the investments accounted for using the equity method in Envalior GmbH and Viance LLC amounted to minus €73 million in total after minus €77 million in the first half of the previous year, although in that period income from the investment in Envalior had been included only from April 1, 2023. LANXESS's net interest result was minus €20 million compared to minus €40 million in the previous year. The previous year's result was influenced by the interest expenses on a hybrid bond and the realization of a discount in connection with its early repayment. The other financial result was minus €9 million in the reporting period, compared to minus €5 million in the prior-year period.
Income before income taxes
Earnings before income taxes improved as a result of operating earnings in particular and amounted to minus €12 million in the second quarter after minus €157 million in the same quarter of the previous year. At minus 33.3%, the tax rate was significantly lower than in the same quarter of the previous year (7.6%) and was essentially influenced by income from investments accounted for using the equity method.
In a half-year comparison, income before income taxes was minus €131 million after minus €144 million in the previous year. The tax rate was 13.0% in the first half of the year after 6.3% in the previous year.
Net income/earnings per share/adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
Net income amounted to minus €16 million in the second quarter and minus €114 million in the first half of the year; it related wholly to continuing operations in both cases. In the previous year, net income and the net income from discontinued operations for both the second quarter and the first half of the year were significantly higher than the results for the current year, in particular on account of the gain on the deconsolidation of the High Performance Materials business unit in connection
financial position as of April 1, 2023 in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, which were made in the one-year measurement period applying IFRS 3 analogously, there was a change in the gain on the deconsolidation of the High Performance Materials business unit as compared to the 2023 half-year financial report. Net income from discontinued operations for the second quarter and the first six months of the previous year was adjusted accordingly with retroactive effect.
Earnings per share are calculated by dividing net income by the weighted average number of LANXESS shares outstanding during the reporting period. Earnings per share amounted to minus €0.19, which was lower than the figure of €13.99 for the prior-year quarter. While all of this is attributable to continuing operations in the current year, minus €1.68 was attributable to continuing operations in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share amounted to minus €1.32 in the first half of the year and related entirely to continuing operations. In the same period of the previous year, earnings per share had amounted to €13.48 and earnings per share from continuing operations to minus €1.56.
7
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
Contents
Earnings per Share
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Net income (€ million)1)
1,208
(16)
from continuing operations (€ million)
(145)
(16)
from discontinued operations (€ million)1)
1,353
-
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
86,346,303
86,346,303
Earnings per share (€)1)
13.99
(0.19)
from continuing operations (€)
(1.68)
(0.19)
from discontinued operations (€)1)
15.67
-
1) Prior-year figures restated.
H1 2023
H1 2024
1,164
(114)
- (114)
1,299-
86,346,303 86,346,303
13.48 (1.32)
(1.56) (1.32)
15.04-
We also calculate adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards. This value was calculated from the net income from continuing operations adjusted for exceptional items, amortization of intangible assets and attributable tax effects. As we do not have a controlling influence on the operating business of equity-accounted investments due to our minority shareholdings, we also adjust net income from
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to €0.60 in the second quarter and €0.51 in the first half of 2024. In the second quarter and in the first half of the previous year, they had amounted to minus €0.19 and €0.44, respectively.
Reconciliation to Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
continuing operations for the earnings from equity-accounted investments.
€ million
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Net income from continuing operations
(145)
(16)
Exceptionals1)
27
14
Amortization of intangible assets1)
41
40
Income taxes1)
(17)
(13)
Income from investments accounted for using the equity method
78
27
Adjusted net income from continuing operations
(16)
52
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
86,346,303
86,346,303
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (€)
(0.19)
0.60
1) Excluding items attributable to non-controlling interests.
H1 2023
H1 2024
- (114)
4633
- 81
- (29)
- 73
- 44
86,346,303 86,346,303
0.440.51
8
Half-Year Financial Report 2024 | LANXESS
