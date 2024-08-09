Q2 2024 Results

LANXESS Group

Operational improvement with substantial EBITDA increase - significantly lower cost base drives results

Investor Relations

 

André Simon

Kennedyplatz 1

Head of Investor Relations

50569 Cologne

P: +49

221-8885-3494

Germany

F: +49

221-8885-4944

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Δ vs. PY

 

Comments on Q2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reduced prices reflect mainly pass through of lower raw material, energy and

Sales

€1,778 m

€1,678 m

-6%

freight costs; increased sales volumes in most BUs are offset by ongoing very

 

 

 

 

 

weak agro chemicals demand

EBITDA pre

€107 m

€181 m

+69%

EBITDA pre and margin increase due to improved utilization due to absence of

Margin

6.0%

10.8%

+4.8 pp.

own inventory destocking, supported by savings from FORWARD! program

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

-€0.19

€0.60

>100%

Adjusted EPS reflects improved EBIT

Operating cash flow

€67 m

€145 m

>100%

Cashflow reflects sequential improvement in earnings and working capital

Free cash flow

€0 m

€83 m

>100%

 

Net financial debt*

Mar 2024

Jun 2024

-2%

Net financial debt sequentially reduced due to operating result and reduced

€2,609 m

€2,547 m

working capital

Capex

€67 m

€62 m

-7%

Capex remains on tightly managed level

Sales - 6%

Price

Volume

FX

Portfolio

- 6%

+ 0%

+ 0%

-

* Deducting cash, cash equivalents, near cash assets, short-term money market investments

1

Consumer Protection

§

Specialty Additives

 

 

Advanced Intermediates

Generally improving demand offsets agro

Significant performance improvement -

Substantial earnings rebound - positive

weakness - nearly stable EBITDA pre

emerging out of the trough

volume trend continues

  • Volume increase in all BUs, except for Saltigo due to expected agro weakness; BU F&F still impacted by steam supply outage
  • Lower sales prices driven by pass-through of lower input costs
  • EBITDA pre and margin development on previous year's level as cost savings and improved utilization mitigate impact from agro destocking
  • Lower prices based on input costs development in all business units
  • Stable volumes: slight demand improvement in other markets offsets construction industry weakness
  • Significant EBITDA pre and margin improvement based on higher utilization due to the absence of own intended inventory reduction and contribution from savings program
  • Both BUs with increased sales volumes. Prices decline with raw material and energy costs
  • EBITDA pre and margin with strong improvement based on higher utilization of plants and savings from restructuring program
  • As expected: substantial earnings improvement after a very weak base 2023

YoY

 

 

YoY

 

 

Sales - 7%

 

 

Sales - 8%

 

 

Price Volume

FX

Portfolio

Price Volume

FX

Portfolio

YoY

Sales - 1%

Price Volume

FX

Portfolio

- 2% - 5% - 0% -

 

 

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

 

 

EBITDA pre

€82 m

€80 m

 

 

margin

13.6%

14.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

- 8% - 0% + 0% -

 

 

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

 

 

 

EBITDA pre

€37 m

€70 m

 

 

 

 

margin

6.0%

12.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- 7% + 6% + 0%

-

 

 

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

 

 

 

EBITDA pre

€23 m

€58 m

 

 

 

 

margin

4.8%

12.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

FY 2024 guidance confirmed:

FY 2024 EBITDA pre guidance confirmed despite

EBITDA pre expected to increase by 10-20%

absence of broad demand recovery

Our view on economic environment

  • Currently, no consistent and continuous demand recovery visible
  • Ongoing uncertainty, intensified by the crises in the Ukraine and Near /

Middle East

  • Demand in agro and construction industry remains weak

LANXESS outlook

  • FY guidance: EBITDA pre expected to grow by 10-20% (incl. BU URE)
  • Q3 EBITDA pre expected to be close to or up to the level of the second quarter
  • Normal seasonality in Q4

Cashflow improvements as announced

Housekeeping items 2024*

 

Capex: ~€330 m [previously ~€350 m]

 

Operational D&A ~€550 m (thereof ~€150 m of intangible amortization effect)

 

All other segments: ~-€130m EBITDA pre

 

Exceptionals: ~€60 m

 

FX sensitivity: One cent change of USD/EUR resulting in ~€3 m EBITDA

 

pre impact after hedging

* Including BU Urethane Systems

3

Financial Overview Q2 2024

in € million

LANXESS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2/2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

1,778

 

 

 

 

 

Price*

 

 

 

 

 

 

Volume*

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currency*

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio*

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBIT

-56

 

 

 

 

Deprec. & amortizat.

137

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

81

 

 

 

 

exceptionals in EBITDA

26

 

 

 

 

EBITDA pre excep.

107

 

 

 

 

normalized D&A

136

 

 

 

 

 

EBIT pre excep.

-29

 

 

 

 

 

exceptionals in EBIT

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capex

67

 

 

 

 

Net financial debt

2,498

 

 

 

 

 

* approximate numbers

Q2/2024

1,678

28

141

169

12

181

139

42

14

62

2,547

Consumer Protection

 

Chg. in

Q2/2023

 

Q2/2024

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-6%

 

 

 

 

 

604

 

561

-5.7%

 

 

 

 

0.1%

 

 

 

 

0.0%

 

 

 

 

0.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n.m.

35

 

33

3%

 

46

47

>100%

 

 

 

 

 

81

 

80

-54%

 

1

 

0

69%

 

82

80

2%

 

 

 

 

 

46

 

47

 

n.m.

36

 

33

-48%

 

1

0

-7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

17

2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specialty Additives

Chg. in

Q2/2023

 

Q2/2024

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

-7%

 

 

 

 

 

620

568

-1.5%

 

 

 

 

-5.5%

 

 

 

 

-0.1%

 

 

 

 

0.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-6%

 

-8

 

22

2%

 

45

48

-1%

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

70

-100%

 

0

 

0

-2%

 

37

70

2%

 

 

 

 

 

45

 

48

-8%

 

-8

 

22

-100%

 

0

0

-11%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25

24

 

 

 

 

 

Chg. in

%

-8%

-8.2%-0.5% 0.3% 0.0%

n.m.

7%

89%

0%

89%

7%

n.m.

0%

-4%

Advanced Intermed.

Q2/2023 Q2/2024

484

478

 

 

-6

30

 

 

 

27

29

 

 

 

21

59

 

 

 

2

-1

 

 

 

23

58

 

 

 

27

28

 

 

 

-4

30

 

 

 

2

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

17

18

 

 

 

All other Segments

Chg. in

Q2/2023

 

Q2/2024

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

-1%

 

 

 

 

 

70

71

-7.2%

 

 

 

 

6.0%

 

 

 

 

0.0%

 

 

 

 

0.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n.m.

-77

 

-57

7%

 

19

17

>100%

 

 

 

 

 

-58

 

-40

n.m.

23

 

13

>100%

 

-35

-27

4%

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

16

n.m.

-53

 

-43

-100%

 

24

14

6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

3

 

 

 

 

 

4

Cash Flow Statement Q2 2024

in € million

Q2/2023

 

Q2/2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

-157

 

-12

 

Amortization, depreciation and write-downs of intangible assets and property, plant and

 

 

 

 

 

 

equipment

 

 

137

 

141

 

Gains/losses on disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

 

 

-1

 

-1

 

Income from investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

78

 

27

 

Financial losses (gains)

 

 

15

 

5

 

Income taxes refunded/paid

 

 

-22

 

-16

 

Changes in inventories

 

 

167

 

-42

 

Changes in trade receivables

 

 

46

 

45

 

Changes in trade payables

 

 

-98

 

41

 

Changes in other assets and liabilities

 

 

-98

 

-43

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations

 

 

67

 

145

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations

 

 

-1

 

-

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - total

 

 

66

 

145

 

Cash outflows for purchases of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

 

 

-67

 

-62

 

Cash inflows from sales of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

 

 

2

 

1

 

Cash outflows for financial and other assets held for investment purposes

 

 

-201

 

-105

 

Cash inflows from financial and other assets held for investment purposes

 

 

1,328

31

 

Cash inflows from the sale of subsidiaries and other businesses, less divested cash and

 

 

 

 

 

 

cash equivalents

 

 

-73

 

-

 

Interest and dividends received

 

 

1

 

1

 

Net cash provided by / used in investing activities - continuing operations

 

 

990

-134

 

Net cash provided by / used in investing activities - discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

-

 

Net cash provided by / used in investing activities - total

 

 

990

 

-134

 

Proceeds from borrowings

 

 

100

 

1

 

Repayments of borrowings

 

 

-1,210

 

-14

 

Interest paid and other financial disbursements

 

 

-37

 

-14

 

Dividend payments

 

 

-91

 

-9

 

Net cash provided by / used in financing activities - continuing operations

 

 

-1,238

-36

 

Net cash provided by / used in financing activities - discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

-

 

Net cash provided by /used in financing activities - total

 

 

-1,238

 

-36

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents - continuing operations

 

 

-181

-25

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents - discontinued operations

 

 

-1

 

-

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents - total

 

 

-182

 

-25

 

Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of period

 

 

351

 

155

 

Exchange differences and other changes in cash and cash equivalents - total

 

 

-

 

1

 

Cash and cash equivalents as of end of period

 

 

169

131

 

of which continuing operations

 

 

169

 

-

 

of which discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

-

 

H1/2023

-144

274

-1

77

39

-32

156

63

-96

-98

238

-11

227

-126

2

-1,595

1,328

1,194

5

808

-6

802

367

-1,437

-54

-91

-1,215

-1

-1,216

-169

-18

-187

360

-4

169

169

-

H1/2024

-131

281

-1

73

16

-17

-25

-158

61

-2

97

-

97

-101

1

-125

171

-

3

-51

-

-51

2

-30

-27

-9

-64

-

-64

-18

-

-18

146

3

131

-

-

Abbreviations:

Consumer Protection

F&F Flavors & Fragrances

LPT Liquid Purification Technologies

MPP Material Protection Products

SGO Saltigo

Specialty Additives

LAB Lubricant Additives Business

PLA Polymer Additives

RCH Rhein Chemie

Advanced Intermediates:

AII Advanced Industrial Intermediates IPG Inorganic Pigments

5

Income Statement Q2 2024

in € million

Q2/2023

 

Q2/2024

 

Chg. in

H1/2023

 

H1/2024

 

Chg. in

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-6%

 

 

 

 

-11%

Sales

 

 

1,778

 

1,678

 

3,677

 

3,285

Cost of sales

 

 

-1,467

 

-1,314

10%

 

-2,930

 

-2,641

10%

Gross profit

 

 

311

364

17%

 

747

644

-14%

 

 

 

 

 

 

4%

 

 

 

 

12%

Selling expenses

 

 

-240

 

-230

 

-516

 

-453

Research and development expenses

 

 

-25

 

-27

-8%

 

-52

 

-55

-6%

General administration expenses

 

 

-71

 

-63

11%

 

-142

 

-131

8%

Other operating income

 

 

19

 

17

-11%

 

31

 

38

23%

Other operating expenses

 

 

-50

 

-33

34%

 

-90

 

-72

20%

Operating result (EBIT)

 

 

-56

28

 

n.m.

-22

-29

-32%

 

 

 

 

 

 

65%

 

 

 

 

5%

Income from investments accounted for using the equity method

 

 

-78

 

-27

 

-77

 

-73

Interest income

 

 

2

 

1

-50%

 

6

 

3

-50%

Interest expense

 

 

-16

 

-12

25%

 

-46

 

-23

50%

Other financial income and expense

 

 

-9

 

-2

78%

 

-5

 

-9

-80%

Financial result

 

 

-101

-40

60%

 

-122

-102

16%

 

 

 

 

 

 

92%

 

 

 

 

9%

Income before income taxes

 

 

-157

 

-12

 

-144

 

-131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

n.m.

 

 

 

89%

Income taxes

 

12

 

-4

 

9

 

17

Income after income tax from continuing operations

 

-145

 

-16

89%

 

-135

 

-114

16%

Income after income tax from discontinued operations

 

1,353

 

0

-100%

 

1,299

 

0

-100%

Income after income taxes

 

1,208

 

-16

 

n.m.

1,164

 

-114

 

n.m.

of which attributable to non-controlling interests

 

0

 

0

0%

 

0

 

0

0%

Net income (attributable to LANXESS AG stockholders)

 

1,208

 

-16

 

n.m.

1,164

 

-114

 

n.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS total (in €)

 

13.99

 

-0.19

 

n.m.

13.48

 

-1.32

 

n.m.

thereof EPS (in €) from continuing operations

 

-1.68

 

-0.19

89%

 

-1.56

 

-1.32

15%

thereof EPS (in €) from discontinued operations

 

15.67

 

0.00

-100%

 

15.04

 

0.00

-100%

EPS adjusted (in €)*

 

-0.19

 

0.60

 

n.m.

0.44

 

0.51

16%

* continuing operations only

Safe harbor statement

The information included in this presentation is being provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of LANXESS AG. No public market exists for the securities of LANXESS AG in the United States.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

6

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 05:02:07 UTC.