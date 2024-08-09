Q2 2024 Results
LANXESS Group
Operational improvement with substantial EBITDA increase - significantly lower cost base drives results
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Δ vs. PY
Comments on Q2
Reduced prices reflect mainly pass through of lower raw material, energy and
Sales
€1,778 m
€1,678 m
-6%
↓ freight costs; increased sales volumes in most BUs are offset by ongoing very
weak agro chemicals demand
EBITDA pre
€107 m
€181 m
+69%
↑
EBITDA pre and margin increase due to improved utilization due to absence of
Margin
6.0%
10.8%
+4.8 pp.
↑
own inventory destocking, supported by savings from FORWARD! program
Adjusted EPS
-€0.19
€0.60
>100%
↑ Adjusted EPS reflects improved EBIT
Operating cash flow
€67 m
€145 m
>100%
↑
Cashflow reflects sequential improvement in earnings and working capital
Free cash flow
€0 m
€83 m
>100%
↑
Net financial debt*
Mar 2024
Jun 2024
-2%
↓
Net financial debt sequentially reduced due to operating result and reduced
€2,609 m
€2,547 m
working capital
Capex
€67 m
€62 m
-7%
↓
Capex remains on tightly managed level
Sales - 6%
Price
Volume
FX
Portfolio
- 6%
+ 0%
+ 0%
-
* Deducting cash, cash equivalents, near cash assets, short-term money market investments
1
Consumer Protection
§
Specialty Additives
Advanced Intermediates
Generally improving demand offsets agro
Significant performance improvement -
Substantial earnings rebound - positive
weakness - nearly stable EBITDA pre
emerging out of the trough
volume trend continues
- Volume increase in all BUs, except for Saltigo due to expected agro weakness; BU F&F still impacted by steam supply outage
- Lower sales prices driven by pass-through of lower input costs
- EBITDA pre and margin development on previous year's level as cost savings and improved utilization mitigate impact from agro destocking
- Lower prices based on input costs development in all business units
- Stable volumes: slight demand improvement in other markets offsets construction industry weakness
- Significant EBITDA pre and margin improvement based on higher utilization due to the absence of own intended inventory reduction and contribution from savings program
- Both BUs with increased sales volumes. Prices decline with raw material and energy costs
- EBITDA pre and margin with strong improvement based on higher utilization of plants and savings from restructuring program
- As expected: substantial earnings improvement after a very weak base 2023
YoY
YoY
Sales - 7%
Sales - 8%
Price Volume
FX
Portfolio
Price Volume
FX
Portfolio
YoY
Sales - 1%
Price Volume
FX
Portfolio
- 2% - 5% - 0% -
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
EBITDA pre
€82 m
€80 m
margin
13.6%
14.3%
- 8% - 0% + 0% -
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
EBITDA pre
€37 m
€70 m
margin
6.0%
12.3%
- 7% + 6% + 0%
-
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
EBITDA pre
€23 m
€58 m
margin
4.8%
12.1%
2
FY 2024 guidance confirmed:
FY 2024 EBITDA pre guidance confirmed despite
EBITDA pre expected to increase by 10-20%
absence of broad demand recovery
Our view on economic environment
- Currently, no consistent and continuous demand recovery visible
- Ongoing uncertainty, intensified by the crises in the Ukraine and Near /
Middle East
- Demand in agro and construction industry remains weak
LANXESS outlook
- FY guidance: EBITDA pre expected to grow by 10-20% (incl. BU URE)
- Q3 EBITDA pre expected to be close to or up to the level of the second quarter
- Normal seasonality in Q4
Cashflow improvements as announced
Housekeeping items 2024*
Capex: ~€330 m [previously ~€350 m]
Operational D&A ~€550 m (thereof ~€150 m of intangible amortization effect)
All other segments: ~-€130m EBITDA pre
Exceptionals: ~€60 m
FX sensitivity: One cent change of USD/EUR resulting in ~€3 m EBITDA
pre impact after hedging
* Including BU Urethane Systems
3
Financial Overview Q2 2024
in € million
LANXESS
Q2/2023
Sales
1,778
Price*
Volume*
Currency*
Portfolio*
EBIT
-56
Deprec. & amortizat.
137
EBITDA
81
exceptionals in EBITDA
26
EBITDA pre excep.
107
normalized D&A
136
EBIT pre excep.
-29
exceptionals in EBIT
27
Capex
67
Net financial debt
2,498
* approximate numbers
Q2/2024
1,678
28
141
169
12
181
139
42
14
62
2,547
Consumer Protection
Chg. in
Q2/2023
Q2/2024
%
-6%
604
561
-5.7%
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
n.m.
35
33
3%
46
47
>100%
81
80
-54%
1
0
69%
82
80
2%
46
47
n.m.
36
33
-48%
1
0
-7%
19
17
2%
Specialty Additives
Chg. in
Q2/2023
Q2/2024
%
-7%
620
568
-1.5%
-5.5%
-0.1%
0.0%
-6%
-8
22
2%
45
48
-1%
37
70
-100%
0
0
-2%
37
70
2%
45
48
-8%
-8
22
-100%
0
0
-11%
25
24
Chg. in
%
-8%
-8.2%-0.5% 0.3% 0.0%
n.m.
7%
89%
0%
89%
7%
n.m.
0%
-4%
Advanced Intermed.
Q2/2023 Q2/2024
484
478
-6
30
27
29
21
59
2
-1
23
58
27
28
-4
30
2
0
17
18
All other Segments
Chg. in
Q2/2023
Q2/2024
%
-1%
70
71
-7.2%
6.0%
0.0%
0.0%
n.m.
-77
-57
7%
19
17
>100%
-58
-40
n.m.
23
13
>100%
-35
-27
4%
18
16
n.m.
-53
-43
-100%
24
14
6%
6
3
4
Cash Flow Statement Q2 2024
in € million
Q2/2023
Q2/2024
Income before income taxes
-157
-12
Amortization, depreciation and write-downs of intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
137
141
Gains/losses on disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
-1
-1
Income from investments accounted for using the equity method
78
27
Financial losses (gains)
15
5
Income taxes refunded/paid
-22
-16
Changes in inventories
167
-42
Changes in trade receivables
46
45
Changes in trade payables
-98
41
Changes in other assets and liabilities
-98
-43
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations
67
145
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
-1
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - total
66
145
Cash outflows for purchases of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
-67
-62
Cash inflows from sales of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
2
1
Cash outflows for financial and other assets held for investment purposes
-201
-105
Cash inflows from financial and other assets held for investment purposes
1,328
31
Cash inflows from the sale of subsidiaries and other businesses, less divested cash and
cash equivalents
-73
-
Interest and dividends received
1
1
Net cash provided by / used in investing activities - continuing operations
990
-134
Net cash provided by / used in investing activities - discontinued operations
-
-
Net cash provided by / used in investing activities - total
990
-134
Proceeds from borrowings
100
1
Repayments of borrowings
-1,210
-14
Interest paid and other financial disbursements
-37
-14
Dividend payments
-91
-9
Net cash provided by / used in financing activities - continuing operations
-1,238
-36
Net cash provided by / used in financing activities - discontinued operations
-
-
Net cash provided by /used in financing activities - total
-1,238
-36
Change in cash and cash equivalents - continuing operations
-181
-25
Change in cash and cash equivalents - discontinued operations
-1
-
Change in cash and cash equivalents - total
-182
-25
Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of period
351
155
Exchange differences and other changes in cash and cash equivalents - total
-
1
Cash and cash equivalents as of end of period
169
131
of which continuing operations
169
-
of which discontinued operations
-
-
H1/2023
-144
274
-1
77
39
-32
156
63
-96
-98
238
-11
227
-126
2
-1,595
1,328
1,194
5
808
-6
802
367
-1,437
-54
-91
-1,215
-1
-1,216
-169
-18
-187
360
-4
169
169
-
H1/2024
-131
281
-1
73
16
-17
-25
-158
61
-2
97
-
97
-101
1
-125
171
-
3
-51
-
-51
2
-30
-27
-9
-64
-
-64
-18
-
-18
146
3
131
-
-
Abbreviations:
Consumer Protection
F&F Flavors & Fragrances
LPT Liquid Purification Technologies
MPP Material Protection Products
SGO Saltigo
Specialty Additives
LAB Lubricant Additives Business
PLA Polymer Additives
RCH Rhein Chemie
Advanced Intermediates:
AII Advanced Industrial Intermediates IPG Inorganic Pigments
5
Income Statement Q2 2024
in € million
Q2/2023
Q2/2024
Chg. in
H1/2023
H1/2024
Chg. in
%
%
-6%
-11%
Sales
1,778
1,678
3,677
3,285
Cost of sales
-1,467
-1,314
10%
-2,930
-2,641
10%
Gross profit
311
364
17%
747
644
-14%
4%
12%
Selling expenses
-240
-230
-516
-453
Research and development expenses
-25
-27
-8%
-52
-55
-6%
General administration expenses
-71
-63
11%
-142
-131
8%
Other operating income
19
17
-11%
31
38
23%
Other operating expenses
-50
-33
34%
-90
-72
20%
Operating result (EBIT)
-56
28
n.m.
-22
-29
-32%
65%
5%
Income from investments accounted for using the equity method
-78
-27
-77
-73
Interest income
2
1
-50%
6
3
-50%
Interest expense
-16
-12
25%
-46
-23
50%
Other financial income and expense
-9
-2
78%
-5
-9
-80%
Financial result
-101
-40
60%
-122
-102
16%
92%
9%
Income before income taxes
-157
-12
-144
-131
n.m.
89%
Income taxes
12
-4
9
17
Income after income tax from continuing operations
-145
-16
89%
-135
-114
16%
Income after income tax from discontinued operations
1,353
0
-100%
1,299
0
-100%
Income after income taxes
1,208
-16
n.m.
1,164
-114
n.m.
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0%
0
0
0%
Net income (attributable to LANXESS AG stockholders)
1,208
-16
n.m.
1,164
-114
n.m.
EPS total (in €)
13.99
-0.19
n.m.
13.48
-1.32
n.m.
thereof EPS (in €) from continuing operations
-1.68
-0.19
89%
-1.56
-1.32
15%
thereof EPS (in €) from discontinued operations
15.67
0.00
-100%
15.04
0.00
-100%
EPS adjusted (in €)*
-0.19
0.60
n.m.
0.44
0.51
16%
* continuing operations only
Safe harbor statement
The information included in this presentation is being provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of LANXESS AG. No public market exists for the securities of LANXESS AG in the United States.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.
6
