Improved Q2 results despite soft markets - structural measures start to become visible

Sales

 

-6%

EBITDA pre

 

 

 

 

1,778

1,678

However, higher volumes

107

181

 

 

 

 

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

in 8 out of 10 BUs

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

+69%

Driven by improved cost structures

Net financial debt

Free Cash Flow

-11%

+€83 m

2,8632,547

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Driven by operational

Supported by ongoing tight

performance

working capital management

Ongoing focus on cash generation and net debt reduction

All figures in € m

4

Cash flow improvements as announced

 

EBITDA pre

 

 

Exceptionals

 

Capex

 

 

Working Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in € m

 

 

 

in € m

 

 

 

2024 guidance of

 

Net W/C / sales ratio in %

 

 

181

 

184

 

 

 

29

 

 

107

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

~€330 m, staying

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

tight on Capex

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

given ample

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

capacities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 23

Q2 24

2023

Target

 

 

 

Q3 22 Q2 23

Q2 24

 

 

 

 

 

Improve

Reduce exceptional

Normalized

Sustainable

EBITDA pre

expenses

Capex level

Net W/C ratio

 

 

~€400 m

of ~20%

Free cash flow of €83 m in Q2 2024

Interest

in € m

~60

~40

2023 2024e

Weighted

interest

rate of 1.0%

5

Sequentially, profitability improved in all segments based mainly on self-help measures

Sales increase 4% sequentially, driven by 5% higher volumes and only slight price declines

 

 

Sequential EBITDA pre [in € m]

 

 

Drivers for EBITDA pre growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

Specialty

 

Advanced

 

 

Sales volume increase

Protection

 

Additives

 

Intermediates

 

 

Higher plant utilization -

 

 

 

 

 

Group

 

 

 

 

 

operational leverage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seasonally normal inventory

+63%

+46%

+57%

+79%

increase in preparation of

 

80

 

70

 

 

 

181

maintenance shut-downs in

49

 

 

58

101

H2

 

48

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ramp-up of savings from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FORWARD! program

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

 

6

"All other Segments": Structural overhead cost

savings and prospering BU URE

"All other Segments" reflects savings and BU URE performance

EBITDA pre [in € m]

H1 2023

H1 2024

 

 

Positive development of BU Urethane Systems

  • EBITDA pre strongly growing at margins ~20%
  • Attractive project pipeline drives EBITDA pre growth in 2024 and beyond
  • Triggering event: EU Directive decided in March this year, enforcing "Low-Free" Prepolymers in which URE is excellently positioned

-60

Overhead cost savings yield results

 

 

-82

+€22 m

Cost savings driven by FORWARD! program

7

FY 2024 EBITDA pre guidance confirmed despite absence of broad demand recovery

Consumer Protection

 

Specialty Additives

 

Advanced Intermediates

 

 

 

 

 

  • Results at best on previous year's level
  • Impact from supplier's outage on NL site assumed to continue until end 24
  • Agro weakness expected to persist in 2024
  • Results expected to slightly to moderately exceed prior year's level
  • Positive development in several industries overcompensates weak construction demand
  • Improved utilization & cost savings
  • Results expected significantly above previous year
  • Massive customer and own inventory destocking not expected to be repeated, except agro
  • Significantly better cost base due to FORWARD! and higher utilization

Trough of earnings seems to have been reached

8

FY 2024 guidance confirmed:

EBITDA pre expected to increase by 10-20%

Our view on economic environment

  • Currently, no consistent and continuous demand recovery visible
  • Ongoing uncertainty, intensified by the crises in the Ukraine and Near / Middle

East

Demand in agro and construction industry remains weak

LANXESS outlook

  • FY guidance: EBITDA pre expected to grow by 10-20% (incl. BU URE)

Q3 EBITDA pre expected to be close to or up to the level of the second quarter

  • Normal seasonality in Q4

9

