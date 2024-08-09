LANXESS - Q2 2024 results
Actions to improve cost structures pay off
Matthias Zachert, CEO
Oliver Stratmann, CFO
Agenda
1 Review Q2 2024 and outlook
2 Financial and business details Q2 2024
3 Appendix
3
Improved Q2 results despite soft markets - structural measures start to become visible
Sales
-6%
EBITDA pre
1,778
1,678
However, higher volumes
107
181
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
in 8 out of 10 BUs
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
+69%
Driven by improved cost structures
Net financial debt
Free Cash Flow
-11%
+€83 m
2,8632,547
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Driven by operational
Supported by ongoing tight
performance
working capital management
Ongoing focus on cash generation and net debt reduction
All figures in € m
4
Cash flow improvements as announced
EBITDA pre
Exceptionals
Capex
Working Capital
in € m
in € m
2024 guidance of
Net W/C / sales ratio in %
181
184
29
107
~€330 m, staying
tight on Capex
24
24
30
given ample
capacities
Q2 23
Q2 24
2023
Target
Q3 22 Q2 23
Q2 24
Improve
Reduce exceptional
Normalized
Sustainable
EBITDA pre
expenses
Capex level
Net W/C ratio
~€400 m
of ~20%
Free cash flow of €83 m in Q2 2024
Interest
in € m
~60
~40
2023 2024e
Weighted
interest
rate of 1.0%
5
Sequentially, profitability improved in all segments based mainly on self-help measures
Sales increase 4% sequentially, driven by 5% higher volumes and only slight price declines
Sequential EBITDA pre [in € m]
Drivers for EBITDA pre growth
Consumer
Specialty
Advanced
➢ Sales volume increase
Protection
Additives
Intermediates
➢ Higher plant utilization -
Group
operational leverage
➢ Seasonally normal inventory
+63%
+46%
+57%
+79%
increase in preparation of
80
70
181
maintenance shut-downs in
49
58
101
H2
48
37
➢ Ramp-up of savings from
FORWARD! program
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
6
"All other Segments": Structural overhead cost
savings and prospering BU URE
"All other Segments" reflects savings and BU URE performance
EBITDA pre [in € m]
H1 2023
H1 2024
Positive development of BU Urethane Systems
- EBITDA pre strongly growing at margins ~20%
- Attractive project pipeline drives EBITDA pre growth in 2024 and beyond
- Triggering event: EU Directive decided in March this year, enforcing "Low-Free" Prepolymers in which URE is excellently positioned
-60
Overhead cost savings yield results
-82
+€22 m
➢ Cost savings driven by FORWARD! program
7
FY 2024 EBITDA pre guidance confirmed despite absence of broad demand recovery
Consumer Protection
Specialty Additives
Advanced Intermediates
- Results at best on previous year's level
- Impact from supplier's outage on NL site assumed to continue until end 24
- Agro weakness expected to persist in 2024
- Results expected to slightly to moderately exceed prior year's level
- Positive development in several industries overcompensates weak construction demand
- Improved utilization & cost savings
- Results expected significantly above previous year
- Massive customer and own inventory destocking not expected to be repeated, except agro
- Significantly better cost base due to FORWARD! and higher utilization
Trough of earnings seems to have been reached
8
FY 2024 guidance confirmed:
EBITDA pre expected to increase by 10-20%
Our view on economic environment
- Currently, no consistent and continuous demand recovery visible
- Ongoing uncertainty, intensified by the crises in the Ukraine and Near / Middle
East
▪ Demand in agro and construction industry remains weak
LANXESS outlook
- FY guidance: EBITDA pre expected to grow by 10-20% (incl. BU URE)
▪ Q3 EBITDA pre expected to be close to or up to the level of the second quarter
- Normal seasonality in Q4
9
Agenda
1 Review Q2 2024 and outlook
2 Financial and business details Q2 2024
3 Appendix
10
