    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/08 06:31:51 am
56.81 EUR   -0.09%
06:12aLANXESS : Lightweight load compartment well for luxury sedans
PU
02:20aLANXESS AG : Upgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
MD
10/07Automakers funding new tech aimed at making greener lithium for EVs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LANXESS : Lightweight load compartment well for luxury sedans

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LANXESS AG
Analyst Recommendations on LANXESS AG
Financials
Sales 2021 7 016 M 8 113 M 8 113 M
Net income 2021 261 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2021 1 923 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 4 905 M 5 673 M 5 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 14 304
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 56,86 €
Average target price 72,21 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-9.40%5 673
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.86%68 451
BASF SE-2.13%67 287
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.80%36 896
ROYAL DSM N.V.24.04%34 448
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED39.31%16 702