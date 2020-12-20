Log in
LANXESS AG

(LXS)
LANXESS : increases prices for engineering plastics

12/20/2020 | 01:25pm EST
Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is raising its prices for its engineering plastics of the brands Durethan A (polyamide 6.6) by EUR 0.25 per kg, Durethan B (polyamide 6) by EUR 0.15 per kg and Pocan (polybutylene terephthalate, blends) by EUR 0.20 per kg with immediate effect. The adjustment is due to strongly increased raw material prices and applies to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Insofar as conditions permit, the price increase also affects existing contracts. For special materials, higher adjustments are possible.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:24:08 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
