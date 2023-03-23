Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LANXESS AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:22:04 2023-03-23 am EDT
36.50 EUR   -0.80%
06:03aLanxess : presents extensive portfolio for the cosmetics industry
PU
03/22LANXESS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/22LANXESS - Extensive range of products and services for the coatings industry
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LANXESS : presents extensive portfolio for the cosmetics industry

03/23/2023 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LANXESS presents extensive portfolio for the cosmetics industry
  • LANXESS at the In-Cosmetics global trade fair, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, March 28-30, booth H30
  • Safe and effective preservation solutions
  • Presentation on reducing the CO2 footprint through sustainable preservatives
  • New CARE business line with preservatives for personal care products
CologneMarch 23, 2023
[Link]LANXESS
LANXESS is presenting its comprehensive portfolio of preservatives and other ingredients for cosmetics and personal care products at In-Cosmetics. Photo: LANXESS

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will present its comprehensive portfolio of preservatives, multifunctionals and fragrances for cosmetics and personal care products at In-Cosmetics in Barcelona from March 28 to 30. The focus is on sustainable products that are either manufactured from natural raw materials or products that enable manufacturers to reduce their CO2 footprint along the entire value chain and implement their climate protection and energy efficiency targets.

This year's trade show appearance will feature the Flavors & Fragrances (F&F) business unit and, for the first time, the Business Line CARE within the Material Protection Products (MPP) business unit, both from LANXESS's Consumer Protection segment. The segment comprises products that ensure the protection and well-being of consumers. It is characterized by strong brands, high product quality, innovative technologies and a global sales and service network.

Sustainable raw materials reduce CO2 footprint

The F&F business unit offers a range of products, including sodium benzoate and benzyl alcohol, also based on sustainable raw materials. These are evaluated according to the mass balance concept and have a lower CO2 footprint. All production sites are currently being certified to the ISCC PLUS standard for this purpose - making LANXESS ingredients suitable for use in naturally positioned end products. On this topic, Dr. Matthias Kunze, Business Development Manager at F&F, will give a presentation entitled "Reducing the carbon footprint of consumer products with sustainable preservatives" at 10:25 on March 29 in the Theatre 2 at the trade show.

To support cosmetic manufacturers in achieving their own sustainability goals, the business unit has significantly reduced CO2 emissions from its production sites by using green energy.

F&F's branded personal care products include Purox B, Purox S, Solbrol and Purolan, which are used in various cosmetics and personal care products.

Purox S sodium benzoate is characterized by high purity, low odor, and broad-spectrum efficacy in products prepared in the skin-friendly pH range. It is also suitable for products intended for babies and young children, such as wet wipes.

A selection of multifunctional ingredients enhance consumer experience while supporting the preservation of cosmetic and personal hygiene products. For instance, Purolan PD-LO (pentylene glycol) has very low odor and is a versatile synergist ingredient for cosmetic and wet wipe formulations. Kalama 3PP offers pleasant aroma - masking undesired odors - while also supporting robust product shelf life. Purolan IHD provides smooth combing in hair products and silky feel in skin care.

Safe, effective products for personal care

LANXESS is also presenting its CARE business line (MPP CARE), which was established following the acquisition of the Microbial Control business of U.S.-based International Flavors & Fragrances. This further expands the company's home and personal care business and enables it to serve both the cosmetics and cleaning products sector and the healthcare industry with high-quality, sustainable and safe products. The CARE business line is integrated into LANXESS' Material Protection Products business unit, which specializes in microbial and preservative applications. MPP CARE will showcase its safe and effective preservation solutions from traditional to nature-identical and natural products for cosmetics and personal care products at the Barcelona event. In addition, the representatives from MPP CARE look forward to meeting with existing and new customers on the topic of Multifunctional & Boosters. In a long-term innovation project, global research and development laboratories analyzed novel ingredients and reviewed the relevant benefits in cosmetics and personal care products. A variety of interfacial and multifunctional testing options were considered to offer novel solutions to customers in the personal care industry.

LANXESS offers natural preservatives based on ethyl lauroyl arginate HCl (LAE) under the Neolone Bio Preservative brand. LAE is an effective preservative derived from natural ingredients such as sugar beet or corn and can be used for cosmetic products.

Neolone PH 100 Preservative is also a high quality phenoxyethanol product of pharmaceutical purity. It provides excellent preservative and protective functions for many different personal care products and is pH and temperature stable over a wide range.

Kathon CG Preservative is a highly effective preservative for use in rinse-off hair and skin care products. It has excellent broad spectrum protection against many bacteria, yeasts as well as molds and is effective in a pH range typical of cosmetic products. The preservative offers an excellent eco-profile, as it degrades quickly and does not accumulate in the environment. Furthermore, Kathon CG Preservative does not transfer color casts or odors to personal care products. Even at low dosages, it is highly effective and thus extremely cost-efficient.

The Bioban Bronopol preservatives provide broadspectrum bactericidal properties and excellent efficacy against Pseudomonas sp. The preservatives show excellent performance in combination with other preservatives, particularly isothiazolinone based preser-vatives and provides effective microbial control, even at very low use levels.

In addition, MPP Care has a global network of microbiology experts who support the development of safe, high-quality and effective products - also with regard to regulatory requirements and approval - on a global level. The business line stands for long-standing expertise and recognized, trusted brands for preservation solutions in leave-on and rinse-off products.

Customers benefit from high expertise

As a collaborative supplier, for questions concerning the use of the products, the LANXESS application chemists bring their expertise to assist customers, e.g. in formulating products that meet current consumer needs focused on sustainability and efficacy.

Further information on LANXESS products for cosmetics and personal care can be found at https://lanxess.com/Flavors-and-Fragrances and https://lanxess.com/en/Products-and-Brands/Industries/Microbial-Control.

About LANXESS
LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 8.1 billion in 2022. The company currently has about 13,100 employees in 33 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives and consumer protection products. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.
Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

Information for editors:
All LANXESS news releases and their accompanying photos can be found at http://press.lanxess.com.
Recent photos of the Board of Management and other LANXESS image material are available at http://photos.lanxess.com.

You can find further information concerning LANXESS chemistry under Stories.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 10:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LANXESS AG
06:03aLanxess : presents extensive portfolio for the cosmetics industry
PU
03/22LANXESS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/22LANXESS - Extensive range of products and services for the coatings industry
AQ
03/22Warburg Research raises target for Lanxess to 61 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
03/22LANXESS AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/22LANXESS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/20LANXESS AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03/17LANXESS - Focus on sustainability
AQ
03/17Credit Suisse raises target for Lanxess to 47 euros - 'Outperform
DP
03/17LANXESS AG : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANXESS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 920 M 8 546 M 8 546 M
Net income 2023 196 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2023 2 633 M 2 841 M 2 841 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 3 173 M 3 424 M 3 424 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 183
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LANXESS AG
Duration : Period :
LANXESS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 36,79 €
Average target price 51,10 €
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Dieter Gerriets Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-2.41%3 424
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD26.07%60 727
BASF SE0.37%44 393
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.63%31 932
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.52%14 498
BRENNTAG SE13.23%11 279
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer