LANXESS : signs contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical
Acquisition with sales of USD 425 million and EBITDA of USD 90 million to strengthen Consumer Protection segment
Enterprise value of USD 1.075 billion
High-margin new application fields in food industry and animal health
Rapid integration expected
Disclaimer
Lanxess AG published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 00:28:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|Sales 2020
|
6 087 M
|Net income 2020
|
890 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
1 366 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|5,84x
|Yield 2020
|1,53%
|Capitalization
|
5 248 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,09x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,03x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 351
|Free-Float
|90,3%
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Average target price
|
65,73 €
|Last Close Price
|
60,78 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
31,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
8,14%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-19,4%