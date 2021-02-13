Log in
LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
LANXESS : signs contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical

02/13/2021 | 07:29pm EST
  • Acquisition with sales of USD 425 million and EBITDA of USD 90 million to strengthen Consumer Protection segment
  • Enterprise value of USD 1.075 billion
  • High-margin new application fields in food industry and animal health
  • Rapid integration expected

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 00:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 087 M 7 377 M 7 377 M
Net income 2020 890 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net Debt 2020 1 366 M 1 655 M 1 655 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 5 248 M 6 361 M 6 360 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 351
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 65,73 €
Last Close Price 60,78 €
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS AG-3.15%6 361
BASF SE3.24%74 382
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.36%72 378
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.0.51%38 365
ROYAL DSM N.V.3.23%29 872
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION12.28%15 653
