Lanxess : Chemical firm Lanxess buys U.S.-based Emerald Kalama in $1.1 billion deal

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German chemical company
Lanxess is buying U.S.-based Emerald Kalama Chemical
for an enterprise value of about $1.08 billion to strengthen its
consumer business.
The acquisition was announced on Sunday by Lanxess which
said it would be financed by its existing liquidity. The deal is
expected to close in the second half of this year subject to
approval by the relevant authorities, the German firm added.
Emerald is a specialty chemicals company whose products
include food preservatives, household and cosmetic applications,
flavours and fragrances, as well as plastics and adhesives for
industry. Lanxess is buying it from affiliates of private equity
firm American Securities LLC.
"By acquiring Emerald Kalama Chemical, Lanxess strengthens
its specialty chemical portfolio, especially in the consumer
protection segment, and would materially expand into the growth
markets of food and animal nutrition," it said.
Emerald Kalama employs around 500 employees and runs three
production sites in Kalama in the U.S. state of Washington,
Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and Widnes in Britain.
The company reported 2020 sales of around $425 million and
earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) before exceptionals of around $90 million.
Around 45% of its turnover is generated in North America.
Lanxess said the acquisition would be earnings-per-share
accretive in the first fiscal year after its completion. Within
three years following completion it expects synergies, or cost
savings, to generate an additional $30 million in annual EBITDA.
