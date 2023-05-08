Lanxess boss in favor of industrial electricity price

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The head of chemicals group Lanxess, Matthias Zachert, supports the proposals of the Federal Ministry of Economics for an industrial electricity price. "What matters now is the concrete design and, above all, rapid and technically clean implementation," Zachert told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Tuesday), according to advance reports. "We hope that everyone in the traffic light coalition has the will to do this and pull together." Otherwise, the energy-intensive German industries would lose their competitiveness.

As a matter of principle, Lanxess aims to become climate-neutral by 2040, Zachert said. "For us to successfully manage this transformation, we need sufficient energy from renewable sources in the medium term, and at competitive market prices." On Friday, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck presented a concept for a state-subsidized industrial electricity price worth billions of euros. The goal is to ensure competitive electricity prices./rgr/DP/zb