    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:29 2023-05-08 am EDT
36.19 EUR   +0.56%
05/08Lanxess boss in favor of industrial electricity price
DP
05/05'Gamechanger' - chemical sector welcomes plans for industrial electricity price
DP
05/05Chemical stocks benefit from industrial electricity price proposal
DP
Lanxess boss in favor of industrial electricity price

05/08/2023 | 11:39pm EDT
COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The head of chemicals group Lanxess, Matthias Zachert, supports the proposals of the Federal Ministry of Economics for an industrial electricity price. "What matters now is the concrete design and, above all, rapid and technically clean implementation," Zachert told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Tuesday), according to advance reports. "We hope that everyone in the traffic light coalition has the will to do this and pull together." Otherwise, the energy-intensive German industries would lose their competitiveness.

As a matter of principle, Lanxess aims to become climate-neutral by 2040, Zachert said. "For us to successfully manage this transformation, we need sufficient energy from renewable sources in the medium term, and at competitive market prices." On Friday, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck presented a concept for a state-subsidized industrial electricity price worth billions of euros. The goal is to ensure competitive electricity prices./rgr/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 959 M 8 769 M 8 769 M
Net income 2023 182 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2023 2 574 M 2 836 M 2 836 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 2,99%
Capitalization 3 125 M 3 443 M 3 443 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 14 183
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart LANXESS AG
Duration : Period :
LANXESS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 36,19 €
Average target price 50,81 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainier van Roessel Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Dieter Gerriets Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-4.01%3 424
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD23.11%59 754
BASF SE2.45%46 805
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.55%30 070
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.06%15 378
BRENNTAG SE25.08%12 716
