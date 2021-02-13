Lanxess : buys U.S.-based Emerald for enterprise value of $1.08 bln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - German chemical company Lanxess
on Saturday said it signed a deal to acquire U.S.-based
specialty chemicals company Emerald Kalama Chemical for an
enterprise value of about $1.08 billion.
The acquisition will be financed by Lanxess's existing
liquidity, the company said in a statement, adding that the deal
was expected to close in the second half of this year.
Lanxess will acquire Emerald from affiliates of American
Securities LLC, it said.
