(Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess is raising prices for ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers used in water treatment by an average of 3% from July 1, the company said on Friday.

"The cost level of raw materials, energy, and transportation remains well above historical averages and Lanxess continues to expect an increased level of volatility in the second half of the year," it said in a statement.

Lanxess' liquid purification technologies unit produces ion exchange resins and iron oxide adsorbers for water treatment in industries such as microelectronics and food and beverage.

Earlier in June, the chemicals maker slashed its second quarter and annual core profit forecast, sending its shares to a three-year low.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine)