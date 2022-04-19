Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  LANXESS AG
  News
  Summary
    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/19 02:41:28 pm EDT
36.80 EUR   +4.32%
Lanxess's Q1 core profit expected to rise by a third
RE
02:03pLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Strong start into the year - first quarter 2022 expected to exceed market expectations
EQ
04/13LANXESS : at the World Adhesive & Sealant Conference 2022
PU
Lanxess's Q1 core profit expected to rise by a third

04/19/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of chemicals maker Lanxess are seen in Cologne

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess on Tuesday said it expects a significant rise in first-quarter core profit and sales, citing strong demand.

First-quarter EBITDA pre-exceptionals is expected to rise 32% to 320 million euros ($345 million), while sales are seen up 44% at 2.43 billion, the company said. Full results for the first-quarter are due May 5.

"Demand for our high-margin specialty chemicals products remains high now. This course makes us less vulnerable to global fluctuations in demand. Nevertheless, given the geopolitical uncertainties, we remain very vigilant for the rest of the year," CEO Matthias Zachert said.

($1 = 0.9267 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 723 M 9 411 M 9 411 M
Net income 2022 321 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2022 3 227 M 3 482 M 3 482 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 3 042 M 3 284 M 3 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 13 925
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart LANXESS AG
LANXESS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 35,27 €
Average target price 63,12 €
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG-35.28%3 282
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.91%56 207
BASF SE-16.38%50 408
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-15.08%34 885
FMC CORPORATION25.02%17 295
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.67%15 765