Aug 9 (Reuters) -

Speciality chemicals maker Lanxess on Friday reported a 5.6% drop in its second-quarter sales, below market expectations, citing lower selling prices as it passed on reduced raw material and energy costs.

The Cologne-based company posted revenue of 1.68 billion euros ($1.83 billion) for the second quarter, missing analysts' forecast of 1.72 billion in a poll by Vara Research. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Miranda Murray)