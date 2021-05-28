Log in
DGAP-PVR : LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-

05/28/2021 | 02:35am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 
              Kennedyplatz 1 
              50569 Cologne 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lanxess.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1201149 2021-05-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 584 M 8 024 M 8 024 M
Net income 2021 274 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2021 1 629 M 1 985 M 1 985 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 5 233 M 6 381 M 6 377 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 14 159
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart LANXESS AG
Duration : Period :
LANXESS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 69,81 €
Last Close Price 60,60 €
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS AG-3.44%6 381
BASF SE2.55%74 341
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.44%69 988
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.19.14%45 083
ROYAL DSM N.V.6.68%31 460
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG9.37%16 583