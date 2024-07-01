Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 25, 2024, LanzaTech Global, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A total of 146,438,514 shares of common stock, or approximately 74.1% of the total shares entitled to vote, were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy.

Stockholders voted on the following four proposals at the Annual Meeting, all of which are described in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2024, and cast their votes as described below:

A. Stockholders approved the election of each of the Company's two (2) Class I director nominees to hold office until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of LanzaTech Global, Inc. and until his or her successor is elected or appointed.

The results of the voting were as follows: Nigel Gormly Number of shares For 136,192,451 Number of shares Withheld 1,268,967 Number of Broker Non-Votes 8,977,096 Dr. Jennifer Holmgren Number of shares For 137,303,339 Number of shares Against 158,079 Number of Broker Non-Votes 8,977,096

B. Stockholders approved the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The results of the voting were as follows: Number of shares For 146,242,786 Number of shares Against 48,409 Number of shares Abstaining 147,319

C. Stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. The results of the voting were as follows: Number of shares For 132,130,979 Number of shares Against 5,176,472 Number of shares Abstaining 153,967 Number of Broker Non-Votes 8,977,096

D. Stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the frequency of holding an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The results of the voting were as follows: Number of shares for 1 Year 136,331,417 Number of shares for 2 Years 27,958 Number of shares for 3 Years 989,530 Number of shares Abstaining 112,513 Number of Broker Non-Votes 8,977,096

Based on the voting results, stockholders have approved that the Company provide for an annual advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.