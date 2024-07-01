LanzaTech Global : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders Form 8 K
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 25, 2024, LanzaTech Global, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A total of 146,438,514 shares of common stock, or approximately 74.1% of the total shares entitled to vote, were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy.
Stockholders voted on the following four proposals at the Annual Meeting, all of which are described in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2024, and cast their votes as described below:
A.Stockholders approved the election of each of the Company's two (2) Class I director nominees to hold office until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of LanzaTech Global, Inc. and until his or her successor is elected or appointed.
The results of the voting were as follows:
Nigel Gormly
Number of shares For
136,192,451
Number of shares Withheld
1,268,967
Number of Broker Non-Votes
8,977,096
Dr. Jennifer Holmgren
Number of shares For
137,303,339
Number of shares Against
158,079
Number of Broker Non-Votes
8,977,096
B.Stockholders approved the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The results of the voting were as follows:
Number of shares For
146,242,786
Number of shares Against
48,409
Number of shares Abstaining
147,319
C.Stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. The results of the voting were as follows:
Number of shares For
132,130,979
Number of shares Against
5,176,472
Number of shares Abstaining
153,967
Number of Broker Non-Votes
8,977,096
D.Stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the frequency of holding an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The results of the voting were as follows:
Number of shares for 1 Year
136,331,417
Number of shares for 2 Years
27,958
Number of shares for 3 Years
989,530
Number of shares Abstaining
112,513
Number of Broker Non-Votes
8,977,096
Based on the voting results, stockholders have approved that the Company provide for an annual advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
LanzaTech Global, Inc. is a carbon recycling company engaged in transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products. Using its bio recycling technology, it captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. The Company then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. Its technology is designed to enable emitters to reduce their environmental impact and potentially to replace materials made from virgin fossil resources with recycled carbon, supporting their climate goals, meeting mandated targets, and creating a sustainable future. Its technology platform is designed to use a variety of waste feedstocks, from waste industrial gases to biomass residues and municipal solid waste. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products.