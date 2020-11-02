Laobaixing, Yixintang in talks to create China's largest pharmacy chain -sources

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's Laobaixing
and Yixintang Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd are in
advanced talks to create the country's biggest drugstore chain
via a share swap, three people familiar with the matter said.
Laobaixing's founders, Xie Zilong and Chen Xiulan, are
expected to have a bigger stake in the merged firm than
Yixintang's founder Ruan Hongxian, said two of the people.
Shanghai-listed Laobaixing, formally known as LBX Pharmacy
Chain Joint Stock Company and which boasts Tencent Holdings Ltd
as a backer, has a market value of around $4.4
billion, while Shenzhen-listed Yixintang is valued at about $3.5
billion.
The talks have been ongoing for more than three months, the
two people said. One person said the firms are aiming to
finalise and announce the deal in the coming days, adding that
Laobaixing would remain the listed entity.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions
were not public. Laobaixing, Yixintang did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Shares in both firms initially climbed on the news of the
merger talks but later gave up gains to be mostly flat in
afternoon trade.
Tencent, which took a 1% stake in Laobaixing to become a
strategic partner this year, has endorsed the merger and is
planning to work with the combined firm to speed up
implementation of a "smart retail" strategy, according to two
people.
The tech giant is looking at helping with the integration of
their online and physical store businesses and will help drive
traffic through its messaging service WeChat as well as other
platforms, said one person.
Tencent declined to comment.
Laobaixing, also backed by private equity firms FountainVest
Partners and Primavera Capital, had 6.7 billion yuan ($1
billion) in revenue for the first half, while Yixintang had 6
billion yuan, filings show.
Together they exceeded the 8.6 billion yuan in first-half
sales for current industry leader, state-backed Sinopharm
Holding Guoda Drugstores. Their combined number of stores at
around 13,100 would also be more than double Guoda's.
China's drugstore market is, however, highly fragmented.
According to market research firm Qianzhan, Guoda had a market
share of 2.9% last year, ahead of Laobaixing with 2.6% and
Yixintang with 2.4%.
Both Laobaixing and Yixintang sell pharmaceuticals,
traditional Chinese medicine, nutritional supplements and
medical equipment. They also complement each other
geographically with Laobaixing strong in central and eastern
China while Yixintang has focused on the southwest of China,
particularly its home province of Yunnan.
Laobaixing, established in 2001, is 33% held by its
founders. For years it counted EQT as a key backer but the
Swedish private equity firm sold its 25% stake to FountainVest
and Primavera for $557 million a year ago.
Yixintang, founded in 1981, is 31% owned by founder Ruan.
($1 = 6.6888 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)