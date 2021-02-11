Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Laox CO., LTD.    8202   JP3967000005

LAOX CO., LTD.

(8202)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/10
193 JPY   +1.05%
2020Nikkei dips as yen firms, earnings disappoint
RE
2020Japanese electronics retailer Laox to close half of its stores
RE
2017LAOX CO.,LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs

02/11/2021 | 01:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Buses that used to transport Chinese tourists around Thailand are seen idle due to travel bans and border closures from the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in a parking lot near Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - From a skyway operator in Australia to a tourist guide on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and a lion dance troupe in Malaysia, Asia's travel industry is hurting as coronavirus curbs keep most people home for the Lunar New Year.

The celebration, which begins on Friday, usually triggers the largest annual migration as people reunite with loved ones or go on holiday, but this year government curbs are spoiling plans, even as many nations roll out vaccines.

"In the last 10 months, there's been no income, because there are no visitors," said Bali tour guide Effendy, wearing traditional red headgear and batik-print sarong, as he stood in a deserted 60-hectare (148-acre) park.

Crowds of tourists from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan usually visit at this time of year, drawn by the park's colossal 21-storey-tall statue of the Hindu god Vishnu riding the mythical eagle Garuda.

Also hit by the lack of foreign tourists is Bangkok, where a survey has predicted Lunar New Year spending faces its sharpest fall in 13 years.

Parked in rows in the Thai capital, with many gathering dust and cobwebs, are hundreds of "tuk tuk" motorised rickshaws, tour buses and boats.

"I will monitor the situation for another year," said garage owner Kraisak Kulkiatprasert, who used to rent out more than 100 vehicles a day, but now manages to rent less than 10 despite slashing prices.

"If it doesn't get better, I will have to shut down."

In neighbouring Malaysia, a ban on public performances has kept a lion dance troupe from putting on its colourful, energetic show, with men in full costume leaping between poles, to the beat of drums, cymbals and gongs.

"We are badly affected because...our main income comes from Lunar New Year, which helps to cover our expenses for the year," Lim Wei Khang, the deputy of the Kun Seng Keng dance group, told Reuters.

The traditional display has long formed part of the festivities in Malaysia, where Chinese form the largest ethnic minority, at just over a fifth of its 32 million people.

Unlike normal years in Australia, when throngs of tourists head for the Blue Mountains just outside Sydney, mere handfuls have come to gaze at the rock escarpments and shimmering waterfalls amid the forested slopes.

The operator of the world's steepest railway and glass floored cable cars says its nature park is nearly empty as border closures to prevent virus spreading meant there would be no influx of tourists over the Lunar New Year.

"Normally, Chinese New Year we would be absolutely bustling with all our delightful visitors from across Asia," said Anthea Hammon, the chief executive of privately-owned Scenic World, which is now open just four days a week, from seven formerly.

"We've seen a really significant, absolutely complete decline."

In China, however, this year's festival holds raw memories for some.

Deng Wei, a 26-year-old resident of the central city of Wuhan, will burn incense to mark the death anniversaries of her father and grandmother from virus complications.

She will gather with relatives in a cemetery on the outskirts of the city, where the virus emerged late in 2019 to spread worldwide. Also infected was Deng's mother, who recovered after being given a slim chance of survival.

"The doctors said that they would try their best," Deng recalled. "I was desperate after hearing this. But luckily my mother pulled through."

In Japan, the cuddly bear character Rilakkuma, popular for his laidback demeanour, sits on the shelves of a Tokyo department store, flanked by other plush toys, displacing the home appliances normally favoured by Chinese tourists.

As virus travel bans keeping out the tourists this year, the store is hoping to lure more Japanese instead.

"Before we were branded as a duty-free shop, but last year we renovated our stores so that Japanese customers can also feel welcome," said Jin Xuezhu, head of the inbound sales division at the Laox duty-free retail chain, which runs the store in the district of Akihabara.

In the Bali park, Effendy, an ethnic Chinese who has worked as a tour guide for 30 years, said he hoped to ride out the economic crisis.

"My biggest hope is that we can recover from this pandemic quickly...and all activities can return to normal again."

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps)

(Reporting by Stefica Nicol Bikes in Katoomba, Australia; Martin Quin Pollard in Wuhan, China; Sultan Anshori in Ungasan, Indonesia; Ebrahim Harris in Muar, Malaysia; Jiraporn Kuhakan and Juarawee Kittisilpa in Bangkok; Irene Wang in Tokyo; Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LAOX CO., LTD.
2020Nikkei dips as yen firms, earnings disappoint
RE
2020Japanese electronics retailer Laox to close half of its stores
RE
2017LAOX CO.,LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
2016LAOX CO.,LTD. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
2012LAOX CO.,LTD. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 130 B 1 238 M 1 238 M
Net income 2019 -7 872 M -75,2 M -75,2 M
Net cash 2019 1 365 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17 643 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 851
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart LAOX CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Laox CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAOX CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Wen Luo President & Representative Director
Tong Hong Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Bei bei Xu Independent Outside Director
Yasuhiro Akutsu Independent Outside Director
Teruji Yano Director & General Manager-Group Sales Promotions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAOX CO., LTD.6.04%169
BEST BUY CO., INC18.71%30 675
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-12.84%9 570
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-10.88%9 417
JB HI-FI LIMITED6.79%4 614
VIA VAREJO S.A.-11.20%4 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ