Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 06th October 2020 – Share Buy-back Program 74th Week
10/23/2020 | 08:50am EDT
NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. ("Lar España" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following
With reference to the material fact released on 14 January 2020, under registry number 285904, relative to a share buy-back program (the "ShareBuy-backProgram") and in compliance with the provisions of sections 2 and 3 of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures; hereby we report all the transactions performed on behalf of the Company in the context of the Share Buy- back Program between 29 September and 5 October 2020:
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Amount of
Average
Venue
shares
price (EUR)
29/09/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
9,185
3.8796
30/09/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
1,650
3.8500
02/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
2,120
3.8600
An annex comprehensive of additional information on each transaction throughout the reported period is attached.
Madrid, on 6 October 2020.
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
Mr. José Luis del Valle Doblado,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Annex.
Details of transactions performed on Company's equity shares between 29 September and 5
October 2020.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading venue
Amount of
Average price
Intermediary/Broker
shares
(EUR)
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
340
3.9200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
17
3.9200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
119
3.9200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
24
3.9200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
46
3.9000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
954
3.9000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
487
3.9000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
13
3.9000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
47
3.9000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
558
3.9000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3,000
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
372
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
21
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,000
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
607
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
113
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
800
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
87
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
29/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
580
3.8700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
30/09/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,650
3.8500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
02/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2,120
3.8600
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
