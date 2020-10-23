Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 13th October 2020 – Buyback Programme Extension

NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Pursuant to the provisions of article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, and its corresponding legal provisions, LAR ESPAÑA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter, "Lar España" or the "Company") hereby notifies to the National Securities Market Commission the following

_______________________________________________________________________________________

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In relation to the material fact of 14 January 2020 (registry number 285904) in connection with a share buyback programme (the "Buyback Programme") and in compliance with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform about the modification of the Buyback Programme, pursuant to article 5 of Regulation 595/2014 and article 2 of the Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, in particular in relation to its term, and therefore the term of the programme is extended as follows:

The Buyback Programme is extended for a period of six months, i.e. from 14 October 2020 until 14 April 2021.

Accordingly, during this new term of the Buyback Programme the trading under the liquidity agreement entered into by LAR España and JB Capital Markets on 5 July 2017, notified by material fact number 254421 on 10 July 2017, in accordance with Circular 1/2017, of 26 April, of the National Securities Market Commission, and whose reactivation was notified by material fact number 284815, on 18 December 2019 will continue to be suspended.

The rest of the conditions already communicated to this Commission on 14 January 2020 (i.e. purpose, maximum cash amount, maximum number of shares to be acquired and trading volume used as a reference) as well as its manager, will remain unchanged and in force.

Any amendment, interruption or termination of the Buyback Programme and any acquisition of shares under it shall be communicated to the National Securities Market Commission pursuant to article 5 of Regulation 595/2014 and Delegated Regulation 2016/1052.

Madrid, 13 October 2020