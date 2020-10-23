Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 13th October 2020 – Share Buy-back Program 75th Week
10/23/2020 | 08:50am EDT
NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. ("Lar España" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following
With reference to the material fact released on 14 January 2020, under registry number 285904, relative to a share buy-back program (the "ShareBuy-backProgram") and in compliance with the provisions of sections 2 and 3 of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures; hereby we report all the transactions performed on behalf of the Company in the context of the Share Buy- back Program between 6 October and 12 October 2020:
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Amount of
Average
Venue
shares
price (EUR)
06/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3,000
3.8500
07/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
16,112
3.7827
08/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
5,050
3.7500
12/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
3,000
3.7500
An annex comprehensive of additional information on each transaction throughout the reported period is attached.
Madrid, on 13 October 2020.
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
Mr. José Luis del Valle Doblado,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
1
Annex.
Details of transactions performed on Company's equity shares between 6 October and 12
October 2020.
06/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3,000
3.8500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3,000
3.8500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
44
3.8100
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2,956
3.8100
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
250
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
870
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
24
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
198
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
180
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,225
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
123
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2,000
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
269
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
387
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
344
3.7700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
934
3.7200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,238
3.7200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2
3.7200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
07/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
938
3.7200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
227
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
227
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
227
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
227
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
227
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
6
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,856
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
08/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2,050
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
11
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
176
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
2
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
187
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
226
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
9
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
12/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,711
3.7500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
3
