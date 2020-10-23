Log in
LAR ESPAÑA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(LRE)
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 20th October 2020 – Share Buy-back Program 76th Week

10/23/2020 | 08:50am EDT

NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. ("Lar España" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following

_______________________________________________________________________

MATERIAL FACT

With reference to the material fact released on 14 January 2020, under registry number 285904, relative to a share buy-back program (the "Share Buy-backProgram") and in compliance with the provisions of sections 2 and 3 of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures; hereby we report all the transactions performed on behalf of the Company in the context of the Share Buy- back Program between 13 October and 19 October 2020:

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Amount of

Average

Venue

shares

price (EUR)

13/10/2020

LAR.MC

Purchase

XMAD

13,040

3.6460

14/10/2020

LAR.MC

Purchase

XMAD

6,000

3.5300

15/10/2020

LAR.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4,390

3.5072

16/10/2020

LAR.MC

Purchase

XMAD

8,882

3.4858

An annex comprehensive of additional information on each transaction throughout the reported period is attached.

Madrid, on 20 October 2020.

Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

Mr. José Luis del Valle Doblado,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

1

Annex.

Details of transactions performed on Company's equity shares between 13 October and 19

October 2020.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Amount of

Average price

Intermediary/Broker

shares

(EUR)

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

624

3.7200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

2,376

3.7200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

2

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

3

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

4

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

4

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

604

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

549

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

230

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

26

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

230

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

211

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

230

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

180

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

230

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

48

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

341

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

108

3.6800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

100

3.6200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

234

3.6200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

234

3.6200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

547

3.6200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

328

3.6200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

1,557

3.6200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

374

3.6000

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

626

3.6000

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

1,000

3.5900

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

328

3.5700

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

672

3.5700

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

339

3.5800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

424

3.5800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

128

3.5800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

13/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

149

3.5800

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

14/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

1,772

3.5500

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

14/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

595

3.5500

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

14/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

633

3.5500

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

14/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

2,623

3.5100

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

2

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Amount of

Average price

Intermediary/Broker

shares

(EUR)

14/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

377

3.5100

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

15/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

19

3.5200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

15/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

981

3.5200

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

15/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

3,000

3.5000

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

15/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

390

3.5300

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

16/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

10

3.5300

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

16/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

990

3.5300

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

16/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

3,000

3.5000

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

16/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

3,000

3.4700

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

16/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

465

3.4650

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

16/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

1,169

3.4650

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

16/10/2020

LAR.M C

Purchase

XM AD

248

3.4650

JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI SA published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 12:49:09 UTC

