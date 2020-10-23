Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 20th October 2020 – Share Buy-back Program 76th Week
10/23/2020 | 08:50am EDT
NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. ("Lar España" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following
With reference to the material fact released on 14 January 2020, under registry number 285904, relative to a share buy-back program (the "ShareBuy-backProgram") and in compliance with the provisions of sections 2 and 3 of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures; hereby we report all the transactions performed on behalf of the Company in the context of the Share Buy- back Program between 13 October and 19 October 2020:
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Amount of
Average
Venue
shares
price (EUR)
13/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
13,040
3.6460
14/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
6,000
3.5300
15/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
4,390
3.5072
16/10/2020
LAR.MC
Purchase
XMAD
8,882
3.4858
An annex comprehensive of additional information on each transaction throughout the reported period is attached.
Madrid, on 20 October 2020.
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
Mr. José Luis del Valle Doblado,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Annex.
Details of transactions performed on Company's equity shares between 13 October and 19
October 2020.
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading venue
Amount of
Average price
Intermediary/Broker
shares
(EUR)
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
624
3.7200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2,376
3.7200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
4
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
4
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
604
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
549
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
230
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
26
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
230
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
211
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
230
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
180
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
230
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
48
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
341
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
108
3.6800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
100
3.6200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
234
3.6200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
234
3.6200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
547
3.6200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
328
3.6200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,557
3.6200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
374
3.6000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
626
3.6000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,000
3.5900
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
328
3.5700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
672
3.5700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
339
3.5800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
424
3.5800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
128
3.5800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
13/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
149
3.5800
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
14/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,772
3.5500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
14/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
595
3.5500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
14/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
633
3.5500
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
14/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
2,623
3.5100
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
2
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading venue
Amount of
Average price
Intermediary/Broker
shares
(EUR)
14/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
377
3.5100
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
15/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
19
3.5200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
15/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
981
3.5200
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
15/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3,000
3.5000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
15/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
390
3.5300
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
16/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
10
3.5300
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
16/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
990
3.5300
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
16/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3,000
3.5000
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
16/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
3,000
3.4700
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
16/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
465
3.4650
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
16/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
1,169
3.4650
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
16/10/2020
LAR.M C
Purchase
XM AD
248
3.4650
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
3
