Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 29th September 2020 – Share Buy-back Program 73rd Week

NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. ("Lar España" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following
_______________________________________________________________________
MATERIAL FACT
With reference to the material fact released on 14 January 2020, under registry number 285904, relative to a share buy-back program (the "Share Buy-backProgram") and in compliance with the provisions of sections 2 and 3 of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures; hereby we report all the transactions performed on behalf of the Company in the context of the Share Buy- back Program between 22 September and 28 September 2020:
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Security
|
|
Transaction
|
|
Trading
|
|
Amount of
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
Venue
|
|
shares
|
|
price (EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22/09/2020
|
|
|
LAR.MC
|
|
Purchase
|
|
XMAD
|
6,599
|
3.9100
|
25/09/2020
|
|
|
LAR.MC
|
|
Purchase
|
|
XMAD
|
3,000
|
3.8700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An annex comprehensive of additional information on each transaction throughout the reported period is attached.
Madrid, on 29 September 2020.
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
Mr. José Luis del Valle Doblado,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
1
Annex.
Details of transactions performed on Company's equity shares between 22 September and
28 September 2020.
|
Date
|
Security
|
Transaction
|
Trading venue
|
Amount of
|
Average price
|
Intermediary/Broker
|
shares
|
(EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
22/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
1,300
|
3.9100
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
22/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
1,266
|
3.9100
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
22/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
434
|
3.9100
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
22/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
534
|
3.9100
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
22/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
3,065
|
3.9100
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
632
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
11
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
7
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
224
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
221
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
221
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
681
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
221
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
221
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
187
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
|
25/09/2020
|
LAR.M C
|
Purchase
|
XM AD
|
374
|
3.8700
|
JB Capital M arkets, S.V. S.A.U
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 12:49:09 UTC