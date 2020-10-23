Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : 29th September 2020 – Share Buy-back Program 73rd Week

NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. ("Lar España" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following

MATERIAL FACT

With reference to the material fact released on 14 January 2020, under registry number 285904, relative to a share buy-back program (the "Share Buy-backProgram") and in compliance with the provisions of sections 2 and 3 of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures; hereby we report all the transactions performed on behalf of the Company in the context of the Share Buy- back Program between 22 September and 28 September 2020:

Date Security Transaction Trading Amount of Average Venue shares price (EUR) 22/09/2020 LAR.MC Purchase XMAD 6,599 3.9100 25/09/2020 LAR.MC Purchase XMAD 3,000 3.8700

An annex comprehensive of additional information on each transaction throughout the reported period is attached.

Madrid, on 29 September 2020.

Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.

Mr. José Luis del Valle Doblado,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

