    LRE   ES0105015012

LAR ESPAÑA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(LRE)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-02-27 am EST
5.060 EUR   +3.69%
02:03pLar España Real Estate Socimi S A : Full Year Report results 2022
PU
10:30aTranscript : Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
01/16Lar España Real Estate Socimi S A : Exchange offer / Tender offer
PU
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : Full Year Report results 2022

02/27/2023
FULL YEAR REPORT

FY 2022

1

Lar España in 2022

1.1

Lar España in 2022

6

1.2

Shopping Centres and Retail Parks openings

10

2

Executive

Summary

2.1

Highlights 2022

16

2.2

Main Milestones

18

2.3

Portfolio at 31 December 2022

26

2.4

Key Indicators

34

2.5

Business Performance

36

3

ESG

3.1

Commited to the Environment

52

3.2

Contributing to Society

58

3.3

Leaders in Governance

68

4

Consolidated

Financial

Statements

4.1

Company Chart 31.12.2022

72

4.2

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

74

4.3

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

76

4.4

Green Bonds Buy-Back

82

4.5

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

84

4.6

Grupo Lar fees as Lar España's Manager

86

4.7

Proposed Shareholder Remuneration

90

4.8

Shareholder Return

91

5

EPRA Information

5.1

EPRA Earnings

96

5.2

EPRA Net Asset Value Ratios

97

5.3

EPRA NIY and EPRA "topped-up" NIY

99

5.4

EPRA Vacancy Rate

100

5.5

EPRA Cost Ratios

101

5.6

EPRA LTV

102

6

Share Price Performance

6.1

Share price information and performance

106

6.2

Analyst Recommendations

108

7

Events after the reporting period

Events after the reporting period

1128

Glossary

Glossary

114

4

Lar España in 2022

1.1

1.2

Lar España in

Shopping

2022

Centres and

6

Retail Parks

openings

10

1

In 2022, Lar España's assets have registered 80.5 million visits, which represents an increase of 8.1% compared to 2021, reaching sales levels of 1,051.0 million euros in sales (13.9% increase over 2021).

Disclaimer

Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 19:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
