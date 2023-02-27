Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI S A : Full Year Report results 2022
02/27/2023 | 02:03pm EST
FULL YEAR REPORT
FY 2022
1
Lar España in 2022
1.1
Lar España in 2022
6
1.2
Shopping Centres and Retail Parks openings
10
2
Executive
Summary
2.1
Highlights 2022
16
2.2
Main Milestones
18
2.3
Portfolio at 31 December 2022
26
2.4
Key Indicators
34
2.5
Business Performance
36
3
ESG
3.1
Commited to the Environment
52
3.2
Contributing to Society
58
3.3
Leaders in Governance
68
4
Consolidated
Financial
Statements
4.1
Company Chart 31.12.2022
72
4.2
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
74
4.3
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
76
4.4
Green Bonds Buy-Back
82
4.5
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
84
4.6
Grupo Lar fees as Lar España's Manager
86
4.7
Proposed Shareholder Remuneration
90
4.8
Shareholder Return
91
5
EPRA Information
5.1
EPRA Earnings
96
5.2
EPRA Net Asset Value Ratios
97
5.3
EPRA NIY and EPRA "topped-up" NIY
99
5.4
EPRA Vacancy Rate
100
5.5
EPRA Cost Ratios
101
5.6
EPRA LTV
102
6
Share Price Performance
6.1
Share price information and performance
106
6.2
Analyst Recommendations
108
7
Events after the reporting period
Events after the reporting period
1128
Glossary
Glossary
114
4
Lar España in 2022
1.1
1.2
Lar España in
Shopping
2022
Centres and
6
Retail Parks
openings
10
1
In 2022, Lar España's assets have registered 80.5 million visits, which represents an increase of 8.1% compared to 2021, reaching sales levels of 1,051.0 million euros in sales (13.9% increase over 2021).
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 19:02:09 UTC.