MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Lara Exploration Ltd.    LRA   CA5166831092

LARA EXPLORATION LTD.

(LRA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lara Exploration Ltd: Grant of Incentive Stock Options

09/01/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Lara Exploration Ltd., (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 1,565,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.76 per share for a period of five years have been granted to directors, officers, management company employees and consultants of the Company.

About Lara

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect and Royalty Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects, deposits and royalties predominantly in Brazil and Peru. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

For further information on Lara Exploration Ltd. please consult our website www.laraexploration.com, or contact Chris MacIntyre, VP Corporate Development, at +1 416 703 0010.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63028


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,15 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2019 2,08 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 30,1 M 23,1 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart LARA EXPLORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lara Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Miles Frederick Thompson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Miles Chief Financial Officer
Christopher B. Jones Independent Director
William Connell Steers Independent Director
Stephen M. Yuzpe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARA EXPLORATION LTD.28.81%23
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.73%41 223
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION13.23%37 185
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.18.98%22 669
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-1.20%12 640
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.04%8 405
