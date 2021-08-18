Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Laramide Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    LAM   CA51669T1012

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.

(LAM)
Laramide Resources : Investor Presentation, August 2021

08/18/2021 | 08:24am EDT
AUGUST 2021

L a r a m i d e Resources Ltd .

A DIVERSIFIED URANIUM DEVELOPER IN AN EMERGING GROWTH MARKET

TSX: LAM | ASX: LAM | OTCQX: LMRXF| www.laramide.com

2

W E L L P O S I T I O N E D T O D AY I N U R A N I U M S E C T O R

Laramide is a Canadian-based company with globally diversified and strategic uranium assets in the United States and Australia.

Premier In Situ Recovery (ISR) division -

Churchrock Project in New Mexico provides near-termproduction potential; valuation compares favourably with USA ISR peers.

Laramide's uranium projects are both

potentially lower-cost and have lower technical

risk.

Nuclear power is key to delivering clean energy and baseload power to meet rising electricity consumption.

Uranium Market outlook is positive with production far below future demand requirements

3

M A C R O - U R A N I U M M A R K E T:

W H E R E H AV E W E B E E N ?

The World's Clean Reliable Energy

"In this emerging environment, the recent complacency of utility fuel buyers with respect to security of supply is likely to be tested."

Laramide Resources Ltd.'s President and CEO Marc Henderson

Spot Price

Long Term Price

NINE YEAR BEAR MARKET

due to combined Demand

AND Supply Shocks

US$/lbU3O8

140

Spot market purchases by non-

120

producing uranium Co's.

Sprott acquisition of Uranium

U price +$70/lb

Participation Corp.

100

2021

80

60

40

20

0

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

MID TO LATE 2000s

MARCH 2011

PAST 2 YEARS:

Utility Contracting

Fukushima

Major production curtailments (Cameco, Kazatomprom)

EARLY 2000s

U.S. government support; Demand around world for nuclear and

Major mine disruptions

growing electricity generation

following U3O8 price at

New financial players (Yellow Cake, Uranium Royalty, etc.)

all-time low

Long-term contracts rolling off; Nuclear reactor construction.

4

M A C R O - U R A N I U M M A R K E T: W H E R E A R E W E G O I N G ?

World Nuclear Association Demand Projections to 2040

Nuclear Electricity Production

Source: The Nuclear Fuel Report: Global Scenarios for Demand and Supply Availability 2019-2040, World Nuclear Association, 2021; World Nuclear Association and IAEA Power Reactor Information Service (PRIS).

Little to no

demand destruction

as nuclear is NOT GDP correlated in the short to medium term

Market was already in primary supply deficit

heading into 2020

COVID-19 is a material

supply shock

Uranium is highly concentrated

geographically and geopolitically

Security of supply and supply chain vulnerability

is now highly topical

5

