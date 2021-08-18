Laramide Resources : Investor Presentation, August 2021

This presentation is provided on the basis that neither the Company nor its representatives or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability, relevance or completeness of the material contained in the presentation and nothing contained in the presentation is, or may be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty, whether as to the past or the future. The Company hereby excludes all warranties that can be excluded by law. The presentation contains material which is predictive in nature and may be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and may differ materially from results ultimately achieved.
To the maximum extent permitted by law the Company and its advisors, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents exclude and disclaim all liability without limitation, for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by you as a result of the information in the presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise, the use of this information or otherwise arising in connection with it.
This presentation contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information.
Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
Exploration Target Size described in this presentation is conceptual in nature and should not be construed as a JORC compliant Mineral Resource. Target mineralisation is based on projections of established grade ranges over appropriate widths and strike lengths having regard for geological considerations including mineralisation style and expected mineralisation continuity as determined by qualified geological assessment. There is insufficient information to establish whether further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource.
This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with ASIC) or any other law. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction (and will not be lodged with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission or Canadian Securities Exchange).
2
W E L L P O S I T I O N E D T O D AY I N U R A N I U M S E C T O R
Laramide is a Canadian-based company with globally diversified and strategic uranium assets in the United States and Australia.
Premier In Situ Recovery (ISR) division -
Churchrock Project in New Mexico provides near-termproduction potential; valuation compares favourably with USA ISR peers.
Laramide's uranium projects are both
potentiallylower-cost and have lower technical
risk.
Nuclear power is key to delivering clean energy and baseload power to meet rising electricity consumption.
Uranium Market outlook is positive with production far below future demand requirements
3
M A C R O - U R A N I U M M A R K E T:
W H E R E H AV E W E B E E N ?
The World's Clean Reliable Energy
"In this emerging environment, the recent complacency of utility fuel buyers with respect to security of supply is likely to be tested."
Laramide Resources Ltd.'s President and CEO Marc Henderson
Spot Price
Long Term Price
NINE YEAR BEAR MARKET
due to combined Demand
AND Supply Shocks
US$/lbU3O8
140
• Spot market purchases by non-
120
producing uranium Co's.
• Sprott acquisition of Uranium
U price +$70/lb
Participation Corp.
100
2021
80
60
40
20
0
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
MID TO LATE 2000s
MARCH 2011
PAST 2 YEARS:
Utility Contracting
Fukushima
• Major production curtailments (Cameco, Kazatomprom)
EARLY 2000s
• U.S. government support; Demand around world for nuclear and
Major mine disruptions
growing electricity generation
following U3O8 price at
• New financial players (Yellow Cake, Uranium Royalty, etc.)
all-time low
• Long-term contracts rolling off; Nuclear reactor construction.
4
M A C R O - U R A N I U M M A R K E T: W H E R E A R E W E G O I N G ?
World Nuclear Association Demand Projections to 2040
Nuclear Electricity Production
Source: The Nuclear Fuel Report: Global Scenarios for Demand and Supply Availability 2019-2040, World Nuclear Association, 2021; World Nuclear Association and IAEA Power Reactor Information Service (PRIS).
Little to no
demand destruction
as nuclear is NOT GDP correlated in the short to medium term
Laramide Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:23:04 UTC.