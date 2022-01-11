Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Laramide Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAM   CA51669T1012

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.

(LAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laramide Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM

01/11/2022 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD

Date of this announcement

Wednesday January 12, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

LAMAB

COMMON SHARES

633,333

05/01/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

154146755

1.3

ASX issuer code

LAM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

12/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

LAMAU : WARRANT EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

LAMAB : COMMON SHARES

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

633,333

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

5/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

5/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

5/1/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

633,333 Warrants at C$0.45, expiry 5 January 2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

633,333

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Laramide Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.
04:38pLARAMIDE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
PU
07:31aLaramide Receives $7.6 Million From Warrant Exercise
AQ
01/05LARAMIDE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
PU
01/03LARAMIDE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
PU
2021LARAMIDE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
PU
2021LARAMIDE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
PU
2021LARAMIDE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
PU
2021LARAMIDE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
PU
2021Laramide Resources Announces New Director
AQ
2021Laramide Resources Ltd. Appoints Jacqueline Allison as A New Non-Executive Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,40 M -4,30 M -4,30 M
Net Debt 2020 5,90 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 146 M 115 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float -
Chart LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Laramide Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,73 CAD
Average target price 0,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Managers and Directors
Marc Charles Henderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis G. Gibson Chief Financial Officer
John Geoffrey Booth Non-Executive Chairman
D. Scott Patterson Independent Director
Raffi Babikian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.2.82%115
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-6.96%9 363
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.5.96%2 209
ENERGY FUELS INC.6.52%1 268
DENISON MINES CORP.2.30%1 134
LARGO INC.12.54%679