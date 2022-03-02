Laramide Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LAM
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD
Date of this announcement
Thursday March 03, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
LAMAB
COMMON SHARES
20,000
28/02/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
154146755
1.3
ASX issuer code
LAM
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
3/3/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
LAMAV : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
LAMAB : COMMON SHARES
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
20,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
28/2/2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
20,000 options at C$0.40, expiry 26 April 2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
20,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Disclaimer
Laramide Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:32 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
