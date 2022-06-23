Laramide Resources : Red Cloud Summer Uranium Conference 2022

This presentation is provided on the basis that neither the Company nor its representatives or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability, relevance or completeness of the material contained in the presentation and nothing contained in the presentation is, or may be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty, whether as to the past or the future. The Company hereby excludes all warranties that can be excluded by law. The presentation contains material which is predictive in nature and may be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from results ultimately achieved.
WHY LARAMIDE, WHY NUCLEAR?
Multi-asset uranium developer with two cornerstone assets in premier jurisdictions; potential production scale and cost profile should be attractive to global nuclear utilities
Experienced Management and Board. Reasonable cap structure with good insider ownership
Attractive valuation relative to peers
Magnitude of global energy crisis now becoming headline news
Nuclear benefits from highest energy density
and provides safe, reliable, low carbon power (#safest/cleanest/cheapest)
Uranium sector public companies benefit from thematic inclusion and passive flows via
industry focused ETFs
C O R P O R A T E S N A P S H O T
Tight market structure and clean balance sheet; Solid insider ownership
PUBLICLY TRADED
LAM
TSX
LAM
ASX1
LMRXF
OTCQX
Notes:
ASX CDIs are 1:1 into common shares and included in total Shares on Issue.
As at March 30, 2022.
As at June 15, 2022.
As at March 30, 2022.
Shares on Issue2
207.8M
Fully Diluted
233.4M
Market Price (CAD) 3
$0.49
Market Cap
CAD$101.8M
Cash & Investments4
CAD$11.5M
Loan Facilities
USD$4.5M
Management/Directors own 11%
Major Shareholders
Uranium focused institutions, including ETFs 8%
Swiss-based family office ~7%
Extract and DSC ~5%
NUCLEAR ENERGY:
A KEY PART OF A CLEAN ENERGY SOLUTION
A large primary supply
deficit was developing
before COVID, before the energy crisis exploded, and before Ukraine
The Uranium market can support multiple new entrants
Security of supply
concerns have increased materially
The Uranium market
is not GDP correlated
in the short and medium term
