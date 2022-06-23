Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Laramide Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAM   CA51669T1012

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.

(LAM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
0.4450 CAD   -4.30%
04:56pLARAMIDE RESOURCES : Red Cloud Summer Uranium Conference 2022
PU
06/09Laramide resources announces results of annual meeting of shareholders
AQ
06/09EMERGING MARKETS REPORT : Ground Breaking
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laramide Resources : Red Cloud Summer Uranium Conference 2022

06/23/2022 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L A R A M I D E R E S O U R C E S LT D.

DEVELOPING TOMORROW'S CLEAN ENERGY TODAY

Red Cloud Summer Uranium Conference

June 2022

TSX: LAM | ASX: LAM | OTCQX:LMRXF www.laramide.com

D I S C L A I M E R

This presentation is provided on the basis that neither the Company nor its representatives or advisors make any warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability, relevance or completeness of the material contained in the presentation and nothing contained in the presentation is, or may be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty, whether as to the past or the future. The Company hereby excludes all warranties that can be excluded by law. The presentation contains material which is predictive in nature and may be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from results ultimately achieved.

To the maximum extent permitted by law the Company and its advisors, affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees and agents exclude and disclaim all liability without limitation, for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by you as a result of the information in the presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise, the use of this information or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This presentation contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Exploration Target Size described in this presentation is conceptual in nature and should not be construed as a JORC compliant Mineral Resource. Target mineralisation is based on projections of established grade ranges over appropriate widths and strike lengths having regard for geological considerations including mineralisation style and expected mineralisation continuity as determined by qualified geological assessment. There is insufficient information to establish whether further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource.

This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with ASIC) or any other law. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction (and will not be lodged with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission or Canadian Securities Exchange).

L A R A M I D E R E S O U R C E S L T D .

2

WHY LARAMIDE, WHY NUCLEAR?

Multi-asset uranium developer with two cornerstone assets in premier jurisdictions; potential production scale and cost profile should be attractive to global nuclear utilities

Experienced Management and Board. Reasonable cap structure with good insider ownership

Attractive valuation relative to peers

Magnitude of global energy crisis now becoming headline news

Nuclear benefits from highest energy density

and provides safe, reliable, low carbon power (#safest/cleanest/cheapest)

Uranium sector public companies benefit from thematic inclusion and passive flows via

industry focused ETFs

L A R A M I D E R E S O U R C E S L T D .

3

C O R P O R A T E S N A P S H O T

Tight market structure and clean balance sheet; Solid insider ownership

PUBLICLY TRADED

LAM

TSX

LAM

ASX1

LMRXF

OTCQX

Notes:

  1. ASX CDIs are 1:1 into common shares and included in total Shares on Issue.
  2. As at March 30, 2022.
  3. As at June 15, 2022.
  4. As at March 30, 2022.

Shares on Issue2

207.8M

Fully Diluted

233.4M

Market Price (CAD) 3

$0.49

Market Cap

CAD$101.8M

Cash & Investments4

CAD$11.5M

Loan Facilities

USD$4.5M

Management/Directors own 11%

Major Shareholders

Uranium focused institutions, including ETFs 8%

Swiss-based family office ~7%

Extract and DSC ~5%

L A R A M I D E R E S O U R C E S L T D .

4

NUCLEAR ENERGY:

A KEY PART OF A CLEAN ENERGY SOLUTION

A large primary supply

deficit was developing

before COVID, before the energy crisis exploded, and before Ukraine

The Uranium market can support multiple new entrants

Security of supply

concerns have increased materially

The Uranium market

is not GDP correlated

in the short and medium term

L A R A M I D E R E S O U R C E S L T D .

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Laramide Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.
04:56pLARAMIDE RESOURCES : Red Cloud Summer Uranium Conference 2022
PU
06/09Laramide resources announces results of annual meeting of shareholders
AQ
06/09EMERGING MARKETS REPORT : Ground Breaking
AQ
05/29Laramide Resources Starts Diamond Drill Program at Westmoreland Project
MT
05/26EMERGING MARKETS REPORT : A Case for Uranium
AQ
05/25Laramide Resources Starts 2022 Drilling Program at Westmoreland Uranium Project, Queens..
MT
05/25LARAMIDE RESOURCES BRIEF : Commences 2022 Drilling Program at Westmoreland Uranium Project..
MT
05/25Laramide Resources Commences 2022 Drilling Program at Westmoreland Uranium Project, Que..
AQ
05/25Laramide Resources Commences 2022 Drilling Program At Westmoreland Uranium Project, Que..
CI
05/11LARAMIDE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,87 M -6,84 M -6,84 M
Net cash 2021 1,66 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96,7 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Laramide Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,47 CAD
Average target price 0,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
Managers and Directors
Marc Charles Henderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis G. Gibson Chief Financial Officer
John Geoffrey Booth Non-Executive Chairman
D. Scott Patterson Independent Director
Raffi Babikian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD.-33.80%75
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-27.98%6 927
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-16.25%1 720
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-34.09%1 199
ENERGY FUELS INC.-30.02%823
DENISON MINES CORP.-25.29%822