Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Laredo Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRDR   US5168112051

LAREDO RESOURCES CORP.

(LRDR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:12 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.004300 USD    0.00%
05:24pLAREDO RESOURCES : Notification of Late Filing
PU
2021Laredo Resources Corp. had signed an agreement to acquire 50% stake in SCURVE INC from Gyu-chang Jeon for $0.7 million
CI
2015Laredo Announces New CEO & Acquisition of Mine in Ghana
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laredo Resources : Notification of Late Filing

07/14/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Laredo Resources Corporation.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: May 31, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

1516 E Tropicana Ave STE 237

SUITE 103

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The issuer requires additional time to prepare and file its Quarterly Report for the period ended on May 31, 2022. To cofirm the filing of a complete and accurate report, the additional time is required. The issuer encountered difficulties in completing for specific disclosures and could not complete the report in time.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

July 20, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: July 14, 2022

Date: July 14, 2022

Signature: /s/ S Shin

Signature: /s/ S Shin

Name: Seogyoung Shin

Name: Seogyoung Shin

Title: Secretary

Title: Secretary

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF
  2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation
  3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"
  4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"
  5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed
  6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.
  7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus:Issuer must specifically disclose a summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

Laredo Resources Corp. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAREDO RESOURCES CORP.
05:24pLAREDO RESOURCES : Notification of Late Filing
PU
2021Laredo Resources Corp. had signed an agreement to acquire 50% stake in SCURVE INC from ..
CI
2015Laredo Announces New CEO & Acquisition of Mine in Ghana
NE
2015Laredo Resources Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2015Laredo Resources Corp. acquired gold and diamond mining concession in Ghana.
CI
2014Laredo Resources Corp. has Changed its Ticker to LRDRD from LRDR
CI
2013Laredo Resources Corp. Announces M & W Milling and Moen Excavation Hauling on the Pony ..
CI
2013Laredo Resources Corp. completed the acquisition of Pony Mountain Gold from Magna Manag..
CI
2013Laredo Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 2.5 million in funding.
CI
2013Laredo Resources Corp. Appoints Brian Smith to the Board
CI
More news
Chart LAREDO RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Laredo Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Doo Hoo Park President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Peter Gang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAREDO RESOURCES CORP.13.16%34
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.58%46 371
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.10%29 244
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-17.41%20 357
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 783
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-16.21%15 852