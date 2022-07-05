LARGAN Precision : Clarification of Media Report

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:Largan Precision Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
To clarify the report in the "Economic Daily News"
7.Cause of occurrence:The Company has not provided
any financial forecasts. For financial information
regarding revenue and profit please refer to the
Company's public announcements made
in accordance with goverment regulation.
8.Countermeasures:None.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:03:00 UTC.