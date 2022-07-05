LARGAN Precision : Clarification of Media Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06 2.Company name:Largan Precision Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: To clarify the report in the "Economic Daily News" 7.Cause of occurrence:The Company has not provided any financial forecasts. For financial information regarding revenue and profit please refer to the Company's public announcements made in accordance with goverment regulation. 8.Countermeasures:None. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.