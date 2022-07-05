Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3008   TW0003008009

LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD

(3008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
1755.00 TWD   +1.15%
07/05LARGAN PRECISION : Clarification of Media Report
PU
06/08LARGAN PRECISION : Announcement of establishment of Audit Committee
PU
06/08LARGAN PRECISION : The Board of Directors elects the Chairman, Vice Chairman and appoints the President of the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LARGAN Precision : Clarification of Media Report

07/05/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 10:50:21
Subject 
 Clarification of Media Report
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Company name:Largan Precision Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
To clarify the report in the "Economic Daily News"
7.Cause of occurrence:The Company has not provided
any financial forecasts. For financial information
regarding revenue and profit please refer to the
Company's public announcements made
in accordance with goverment regulation.
8.Countermeasures:None.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
