  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
  News
  Summary
    3008   TW0003008009

LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD

(3008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
1925.00 TWD   -1.79%
02:54aLARGAN PRECISION : Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Cash Dividend for First Half of 2022
PU
02:44aLARGAN PRECISION : The Board resolved distribution of dividend
PU
02:44aLARGAN PRECISION : The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022
PU
LARGAN Precision : Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Cash Dividend for First Half of 2022

07/25/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 14:35:37
Subject 
 Largan Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the
Cash Dividend for First Half of 2022
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/25
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
of NT$5,271,993,782
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/18
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)As the last date before book closure (8/20) is a holiday,
please conduct share transfer on 8/19.
(2)Cash dividend payout date: 2022/09/15

Disclaimer

Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
