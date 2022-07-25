LARGAN Precision : Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Cash Dividend for First Half of 2022

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/25 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends of NT$5,271,993,782 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/18 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/20 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/21 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/25 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/25 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)As the last date before book closure (8/20) is a holiday, please conduct share transfer on 8/19. (2)Cash dividend payout date: 2022/09/15