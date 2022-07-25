LARGAN Precision : Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Cash Dividend for First Half of 2022
07/25/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Provided by: LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/07/25
Time of announcement
14:35:37
Subject
Largan Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the
Cash Dividend for First Half of 2022
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/25
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
of NT$5,271,993,782
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/18
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)As the last date before book closure (8/20) is a holiday,
please conduct share transfer on 8/19.
(2)Cash dividend payout date: 2022/09/15
Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:53:03 UTC.