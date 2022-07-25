LARGAN Precision : The Board resolved distribution of dividend
07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/25
Time of announcement
14:34:13
Subject
The Board resolved distribution of dividend
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/07/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:1H22
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/01/01-2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):$39.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):5,271,993,782
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):Nil
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:02 UTC.