LARGAN Precision : The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2022

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/04/25 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): (2022/01/01~2022/03/31) 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,132,746 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,406,839 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,009,546 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,760,982 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,512,676 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,512,676 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):41.30 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):177,452,344 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):34,971,671 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):142,480,673 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None