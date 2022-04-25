Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3008   TW0003008009

LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD

(3008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
1695.00 TWD   -0.29%
04/15Largan Precision Logs Higher Profit in Q1 Despite Revenue Slump
MT
04/14LARGAN PRECISION : Announcement of Purchase Order of Machinery Equipment
PU
04/06LARGAN PRECISION : will hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LARGAN Precision : The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2022

04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 14:36:29
Subject 
 The Board resolved the consolidated financial
report for the first quarter of 2022
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
(2022/01/01~2022/03/31)
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,132,746
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):5,406,839
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,009,546
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):6,760,982
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5,512,676
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,512,676
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):41.30
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):177,452,344
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):34,971,671
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):142,480,673
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Largan Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD
04/15Largan Precision Logs Higher Profit in Q1 Despite Revenue Slump
MT
04/14LARGAN PRECISION : Announcement of Purchase Order of Machinery Equipment
PU
04/06LARGAN PRECISION : will hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference
PU
04/06Largan Precision's Revenue Slumps 6% in March; Shares Slump 5%
MT
04/06LARGAN PRECISION WILL HOST 2022-1Q R : 30pm local time on Thursday, April 14th. The analys..
PU
03/15LARGAN PRECISION : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary to cooperate with local government..
PU
03/15LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/07Largan Precision's Revenue Slumps 12% in February
MT
03/03LARGAN PRECISION : Announcement for Acquisition of Real Property
PU
02/25LARGAN PRECISION : Sets the Ex-Dividend Date for the Cash Dividend for Second Half of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 46 001 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
Net income 2022 18 458 M 629 M 629 M
Net cash 2022 112 B 3 823 M 3 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 225 B 7 675 M 7 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 719
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
LARGAN Precision Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 695,00 TWD
Average target price 1 973,05 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
En Ping Lin Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Hsing Ju Tsao Head-Finance & Accounting
En Chou Lin Chairman
Ming Hua Peng Independent Director
Shan Chieh Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-31.24%7 675
NIKON CORPORATION21.05%4 283
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-24.20%1 531
GOPRO, INC.-16.68%1 351
DONGGUAN YUTONG OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-42.45%898
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-39.19%850