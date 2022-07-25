LARGAN Precision : The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/07/25 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/25 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): (2022/01/01~2022/06/30) 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):19,807,819 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,805,362 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):8,044,889 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,962,752 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,458,494 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,458,494 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):78.36 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):175,632,857 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):28,154,854 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):147,478,003 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None